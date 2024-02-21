China Slams US Veto on UN Gaza Ceasefire Resolution

China has strongly criticized the United States for vetoing a United Nations (UN) Security Council resolution that called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. Beijing argued that the move conveyed the “wrong message” and effectively sanctioned the ongoing violence. The White House defended its decision, stating that the Algerian-proposed resolution would “jeopardize” ongoing peace talks.

Algeria’s resolution, supported by 13 of the 15 UN Security Council members, faced a US veto, in accordance with council rules. The UK abstained from voting.

The conflict in Gaza began when Hamas attacked southern Israel on October 7, prompting Israel’s military operations. The campaign has resulted in over 29,000 deaths in Gaza, with more than a million displaced Palestinians seeking shelter in Rafah, a city now home to double its pre-war population.

China’s UN ambassador, Zhang Jun, criticized the US argument that the resolution would interfere with diplomatic negotiations, deeming it “totally untenable.” He expressed concern that the lack of an immediate ceasefire amounted to endorsing ongoing bloodshed, with repercussions extending beyond Gaza, destabilizing the wider Middle East.

Algeria’s top UN diplomat, Amar Bendjama, lamented the Security Council’s failure, urging its members to reflect on how history would judge them.

The US decision faced widespread condemnation, with France’s UN envoy expressing regret for the Security Council’s inaction. The US alternative resolution calls for a temporary ceasefire, conditional on the release of hostages and the unhindered delivery of aid to Gaza. The draft also cautions against a major ground offensive in Rafah, warning of harm to civilians and potential displacement into neighboring countries.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu affirmed commitment to achieving war goals despite international pressure. The UN cautioned against an Israeli offensive in Rafah, predicting a potential “slaughter.”

Algeria’s failed resolution follows concerns from Qatar, a mediator in talks for a Gaza ceasefire, expressing dissatisfaction with recent progress. The Security Council’s stance raises uncertainties about the future of international efforts to halt the conflict.