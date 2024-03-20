Important facts: No bullish cycle has ended just above the previous all-time high price.

According to one analyst, “This decline is an opportunity to accumulate more Bitcoin.”

A report shared by CryptoQuant, an on-chain data company, offers a glimpse of where Bitcoin (BTC) will be in the cycle and potential next steps for traders.

it introduce That the last two weeks were “exciting” Bitcoin Reaching a new price record of $73,700 (USD) and altcoins are “hotting up”. However, it details that, following this deployment, BTC returned to trading below US$69,000, the all-time high of the previous bullish cycle.

Despite the setback, he warned that “there are no significant signs that the bull market is over.” “Historically, the Bitcoin cycle never stopped at the previous all-time high (ATH), and with the movement and stoppage of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), there is no reason to expect it now,” he explains.

The analysis, which was conducted by the analyst whose username on the CryptoQuant platform is “papi”, reminds that, in the previous cycle that started in 2020, It took almost two months to break out of the previous ATH range, If history repeats itself, the moment is “an excellent opportunity to accumulate more or move toward higher-performing companies,” he says.

Reinforcing this concept, it is shown in the following graph Bitcoin supply on exchanges A decline of 40% was recorded in 4 years, They see no signs of slowing down with a recession approaching in 2024. Therefore, at present there is no much interest in selling coins, due to which the bullish trend remains.

Bitcoin supply (white line) and Bitcoin price (orange line) on exchanges. Source: CryptoQuant.

In this regard, he explained that, although long-term investors have increased selling pressure, even in this correction, inflows have remained generally bullish in recent weeks. This can be seen in the following graph, which shows Bitcoin deposits and withdrawals on exchanges.

Above are Bitcoin withdrawals from exchanges and below are deposits. Source: CryptoQuant.

It should be noted that deposits are generally made to sell coins, while withdrawals reflect the opposite. That’s why The strength of the withdrawal is a bullish signal for the price,

There is less selling pressure on miners

Analysts also believe that more Bitcoins are being bought and held than are being mined; “This has been the dominant trend from 2020.” In his view, this suggests that we will not see a sharp increase in supply at the end of the cycle. “As we know in the case of raw materials, scarcity increases the perceived value,” he says.

Additionally, he said there has been little selling pressure from miners over the past two weeks. “There are no signs of a major selloff,” he says. Moreover, the halving outlook overestimates the extent of mining supply.

Halving is the event that halves the issuance of Bitcoin every four years, something that will only happen until 21 million units of the currency have been minted. Its next edition is due at the end of April 2024.

The analysis concludes that, although there are factors that impact market sentiment, such as the decline in Google searches for the term “Bitcoin”, Looks like there is only a moderate decline before the bull market continues,

This comes as there continues to be demand for ETFs launched in the United States, fueling price growth and bullish expectations, as reported by CryptoNoticias. Financial institutions such as Standard Chartered Bank have predicted a Bitcoin price of US$250,000 for the next year in this scenario, combined with the reduction due to issuance.