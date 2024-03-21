NodeCharts is an on-chain analytics platform, also known as on-chain, of bitcoin, It is a platform that provides data, analysis and educational training Relating to the Bitcoin chain and its public registry. Nodecharts promotes investments supported by historical, cyclical and long-term knowledge of assets among investors, operators and institutions.

a distinctive feature of nodechart It is a platform created by Hispanics for Hispanics in the Spanish language. This analysis page emerged as a solution to the language gap, as public access to these tools has not always been easy. Most Analytics Platforms on-chain, Like Glassnode, Sentiment or CryptoQuant, are only available in English.

The platform is completely useful for those interested in Bitcoin, but questions still arise: is the analysis really necessary? on-chain, Are the costs of your plans amortizable? What are nodecharts actually used for?

NodeCharts correlates the price of Bitcoin with the behavior of users on its network. Source: NodeChart

Further, in this review nodechart Considering the advantages and disadvantages of this platform, you will be able to get answers to these and other questions.

What is analytics and how does it work? on-chain,

Analysis on-chain This is a special and innovative type of analysis of Bitcoin markets because it uses data from the distributed public ledger, which is a unique property of the cryptocurrency.

This analysis works by aggregating, segmenting, and using the information contained in the Bitcoin blockchain to create a descriptive database. So that useful information can be extracted for the investor. This tool is especially useful for knowing and understanding the economic cycles of Bitcoin.

What is the analysis for? on-chain Of Bitcoin?

“Raw data” exists in the Bitcoin blockchain due to the large amount of human activity it hosts. This data and this activity can be compiled and organized to obtain information. The information obtained serves to understand the behavior of users on the Bitcoin chain, and based on that understanding, It works to predict it.

Data on the Bitcoin chain is diverse and can be divided in many ways. For example, some data is being mined hash rate, Others of the balance in the addresses; Some data sets refer to transactions occurring on the chain. In short, data on-chain They work to diagnose many aspects and dimensions of the Bitcoin network.

A special function of chain analysis concerns profitability, This is why it is an invaluable tool for investing, This is because Bitcoin records the volume of each transaction on the network, making it possible to create economic indicators that measure the duration of a set of addresses without transferring Bitcoin, the outflow of BTC from an address to profits or the distribution of supply. Evaluates. coins.

Within Bitcoin, there is economic activity that can be understood, measured, and used to predict future returns, especially in relation to its price, from which reliable historical patterns can be traced.

This is not necessarily useful for trading and technical analysis, as series analysis in general and nodecharts in particular are tools designed for the long term.

What analysis is necessary on-chain,

For the investor who prioritizes safety and precision, NodeCharts is a customizable tool that can be useful.

Analysis on-chain allow Understand and participate in the market with a level of accuracy rarely seen before, The database involved in the Bitcoin chain is huge, and the greater the amount of data handled, the more reliable and accurate the predictions will be. This database is longitudinal: it is more than a decade old. More precisely, it is as old as the Bitcoin network. Hence its precision.

Because it provides a significant number of economic indicators, this type of analysis allows you to cross-check and compare a large number of numbers in search of confirmation of security when predicting and investing in the Bitcoin market.

If your investment profile is that type, Nodecharts offers training that you can learn about later in the article. If you wish, you can save the discount code in advance: krypton news,

What does NodeCharts offer?

NodeCharts offers Studio, an analysis platform that hosts on-chain chart metrics and indicators, each with their respective definition and customization capabilities, ready to use and interpret.

At the time of writing, NodeCharts is owned by Less than 680 indicators not available, Very complete data that provides a unique and specific tool for each case. The number of indicators used depends on the contracted service plan, the cost of which is medium/high, especially the professional plan:

Basic: This is a free plan that includes basic metrics.

Beginner: Add signals and pro metrics.

Expert: Premium metrics and API.

Professional: One-on-one sessions with 500 alerts and analysis experts on chain,

Nodecharts has four plans. Source: NodeChart

Among other things, Nodecharts also offer Video And free report weekly About Bitcoin Market and Behavior on-chain of BTC.

These reports are very useful, because in addition to staying updated with Bitcoin price fluctuations and reliably monitoring the market, they show the correct use of the study tools, which is useful for practicing and learning chain analysis.

Additionally, NodeCharts offers introductory training on this topic.

What indicators does NodeCharts offer?

Indicators are distributed among the following objects or dimensions of analysis:

Whales: Report on-chain activity from addresses holding 100 or more BTC.

Life cycle: They report the behavior of coins (activation, deactivation, exit and change) over time.

Indicators and market data: shed light on Bitcoin’s real advantage across addresses and markets.

Addresses: Clear the balance of Bitcoin addresses and know whether they are in profit or loss.

Mining: Describe mining activities in Bitcoin: blocks, commission, issuance, security, income.

Profitability: Describe transactions made in Bitcoin that resulted in profit or loss.

Supply: Reports information about Bitcoins issued that are active, inactive, in circulation, etc.

Transactions: Provides metrics about the data contained in on-chain Bitcoin transactions.

NodeChart has over 600 indicators. Source: NodeChart

The most popular analysis indicators offered by NodeCharts are:

SOPR is an essential indicator that helps in knowing whether Bitcoin holders are selling at profits or losses.

Waves of addresses with USD balance in profit, which represent “the total number of addresses with a fixed balance of USD in profit”.

Refers to profit taking outflow of more than 100 BTC profits Of whale.

Many of these indicators are not always easy to understand, and some lack sufficient descriptive explanations to support their understanding. Some key metrics have not yet been implemented, such as miners making profits or BTC entering exchanges.

Despite these limitations, NodeChart helps mitigate this by offering signals, A series of simple but effective indicators, They are simplified versions of complex indicators that help understand the phase of Bitcoin’s cycle and specify the placement of buy and sell orders in the asset.

Signals are very simple and reliable indicators. Source: NodeChart

Example of using Nodechart indicator and its utility

NodeChart is an extremely useful tool for intervening in the Bitcoin market. The usefulness of this tool can be understood from the use of signals, which are easy to use Because it provides key values ​​that help immensely in interpretation,

A clear example is the Signal Index, an indicator that measures whether the majority of users are selling at a profit or at a loss. Signal indexes have extreme values ​​that help identify trend changes or reversals.

Key price in bear market: ≤20

This is expressed in the graph change towards green Descending colored line. Generally, it marks the Bitcoin market floor, i.e. the ideal minimum area to buy the asset.

Key prices in bull market: ≥90

This is expressed in the graph red change of ascending colored line. Generally, it marks the limit of the Bitcoin market, i.e., the ideal maximum area for selling the asset at a profit.

Indicators are correlated with prices to find patterns. Source: NodeChart

Related to the Bitcoin price, this indicator has proven to be quite reliable and useful during the four Bitcoin cycles that have lasted so far.

Is Nodecharts’ training on Chain Analytics worth it?

NodeCharts training is always worth it, although to what degree will depend on your initial level of expertise. Although everyone will benefit from advanced training, not everyone will benefit from beginner training.

NodeCharts is owned by Two levels of training: basic and advanced,

Basic training lasts two weeks, with two classes every Tuesday and Thursday.

The training comes with a NodeCharts license. Source: NodeChart

The first part of this training (the first two classes) introduces Bitcoin as a crypto asset and money and teaches the fundamentals of analysis. on-chain, 3rd and 4th grade Yes, they definitely come in this case, Teaching you how to properly use a range of on-chain metrics to invest in Bitcoin for the long term.

price of structures may be a bit high, especially considering that The first two classes are very basic for those who have the time and experience In Bitcoin.

However, the training still offers value and usefulness as it comes with a one-year starter license, which costs more than 200 euros per year. If you are interested, you can reduce its cost NodeCharts Licensed Training Use the following referral codes: krypton news, This code is entered during the billing process.

Meanwhile, the advanced training costs 1,490 euros, which includes 12 online class sessions along with a one-year NodeCharts Expert license. unfortunately, It is necessary to undergo initial training to take it,

Considering that the expert license costs EUR 828 per year, each of the twelve classes would cost more than EUR 50, this price is probably somewhat high.

In any case, both structures grant the privilege of access to the Discord channel for one year. This channel is used to submit doubts, technical and methodological questions that may Very high value for monitoring learning and progress in the subject after completing the course,