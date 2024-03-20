Important facts: Recently, Solana’s trading volume and price reached record levels.

WIF, BOME and SLERF are some of the trending memecoins on Solana.

Solana’s network has been hit by unusual traffic in recent weeks. This trend is due to a special category of cryptocurrencies, memecoins.

Due to the high trading volume caused by the meme cryptocurrency, commissions in Solana reached an all-time high. A total of US$4.9 million was paid in this concept on March 17.That’s well above values ​​in February of the same year, when rates averaged US$300,000 per day.

The big beneficiaries of the event are Solana validators. The users who run these nodes, which are responsible for processing transactions and blocks in the network, made profits in the month with a peak of US$2.47 million.

The main cryptocurrencies driving the market on Solana are Dogecoin (WIF), Book of Memes (BOME) and, most recently, Slerfol (SLERF)., As reported in CriptoNoticias, WIF has achieved its historical maximum price and exceeded US$1,000 million. trading volume In several days.

Solana commissions (blue) and validator income (orange) in 2024. Source: defilama,

Same thing happened with BOME very high peaks Trading volume exceeded US$1,100 in March. Meanwhile, at the time of writing this note the trading volume of SLERF has exceeded US$500 million.

This is the latest meme cryptocurrency launched on Solana and it had one peculiarity: Its creator accidentally burned the equivalent of $10 million in SLERFWhich boosted the price of the cryptocurrency (as it reduced demand), but also caused losses to some investors who lost their money.