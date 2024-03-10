Small investor interest in Bitcoin (BTC) is slowly rising again as the market-leading digital asset continues to break all-time highs and shake up the global economic sector.

Data Traffic to Bitcoin and cryptocurrency exchange websites, presented by analytics firm K33 Research shows an increase of 45% in the first three months of 2024 compared to the numbers of August and October 2023.

The company estimates that there have been 801 million visits to the cryptocurrency exchange house’s pages over the past three months. 251 million more visits Compared to those registered in those months of the previous year,

Similar behavior is seen in web traffic on cryptocurrency price tracking sites like CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko. In general, Visits to these pages increased by 66% Compared to the previous quarter, August and October 2023.

Despite the increase in visits in the last quarter, the data shows The figures for June and August 2022 have not come yet. At that time, 910 million people visited exchange websites. While 649 million entered cryptocurrency price monitoring sites.

Similar to data presented by K33 Research, the Google Trends platform shows a slight increase in user interest in Bitcoin. Gradually, people have once again turned to the world’s largest web search engine to know about BTC.

Interest in Bitcoin has gradually increased at Google. Source: Google Trends.

What’s going on?

The increase in searches and visits to the websites of companies and services related to Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies shows that retail investors are keeping an eye on the price of these assets. and they are interested in them As their prices increase. Every time the price of BTC rises, more and more people try to learn more about the asset, although usually due to the price factor.

It is heavily influenced by Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), financial instruments that were approved in January this year and have sparked a wave of massive institutional investments. It is these tools and the large investments in them that have driven the price of Bitcoin. Above US$70,000 (and, therefore, gave more visibility to BTC).

Matt Haugen, investment director at Bitwise, the issuer of one of the 10 bitcoin ETFs traded on Wall Street, said earlier this year that there will be “even greater” demand for these financial products. Demand will come to a great extent of retail investors and hedge funds.

Hogan agrees with trader and market analyst Juan Rodriguez, who predicts a “second bullish wind for Bitcoin” driven by retail investors will take BTC to new all-time highs.