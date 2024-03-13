Amid the bullish market of Bitcoin (BTC) and cryptocurrencies, about 50 well-known traditional banks and financial institutions have completed the pilot test of the Canton Network blockchain network, which will interconnect different entities to conduct “secure and atomic” transactions. Is responsible for. , ,

According to informed In a press release, Canton Network, the company behind the digital asset, along with big banks like BNY Mellon, Goldman Sachs, and even stock exchanges like Cboe Global Markets; Pilot project completed “which demonstrated the interoperability of 22 decentralized applications (dApps) in the capital markets sector.”

According to what was explained, 350 simulated transactions executed successfullywhich demonstrated “how networks of interoperable applications can be seamlessly connected to enable secure, atomic transactions across multiple parts of the capital markets value chain.”

The pilot also “demonstrated the potential benefits of using such a network to reduce counterparty and settlement risk, optimize capital, and enable intraday margin cycles.”

During the pilot, the Canton Network enabled asset tokenization, fund registration, digital cash, repo, securities lending, and margin management transactions. “All with the ability to interoperate through the Canton test network.”

He said, “Their simulated transactions demonstrated that they achieved real-time settlement and instant reconciliation between system and counterparty risks while meeting regulatory asset control, security and data privacy requirements to move assets safely. May go.” DigitalAsset.

Yuval Ruiz, CEO and co-founder of Digital Asset, said the pilot project This was a “major milestone” for the Canton network., This, considering that with this blockchain network, different financial systems can be “connected and synchronized in ways that were previously impossible.”

“We look forward to working with pilot program participants to identify additional use cases where the Canton network can be leveraged,” Ruiz said.

Nearly year-old network tested in the midst of Bitcoin bull run

Canton Network is not a new network. It was created by Digital Asset in May 2023 and at the time was presented as a network “focused on the trading of institutional assets,” as reported by CryptoNoticias.

When the Canton network was presented, the creators compared that network (without mentioning it) to the Bitcoin protocol, especially in the area of ​​privacy, under the accusation that the companies that are part of it, They have security of their information.

Indeed, it was then said that transfers in that network are public, transparent and irreversible. Therefore, neither banks nor multinational companies They are able to control the operations.

When the Canton network launched, the company said initial testing would begin in July 2023, but this was not done until the end of that year. according to a report With digital assets, the tests were executed over a 6-week period between November and December 2023.

Now, it wasn’t until March 12, 2024 that the company behind Canton Network he decided Publish the results of the pilot project. Just when the Bitcoin and cryptocurrency markets Begins to experience the beginning of a bullish cycle.

Given that banks and other traditional financial institutions are immersed in the digital asset network, everything indicates that the company wants to take advantage of the boom in BTC and crypto assets. To demonstrate the functionality of the Canton Network.

However, the attention of the cryptocurrency community is focused on the Bitcoin market, and there is little interest in centralized initiatives and traditional banks that want to compete with BTC and the ecosystem.

it is certified Growing excitement on social networks And digital platforms, knowing that Bitcoin is trading above US$73,000.

This has also been accompanied by significant institutional interest in BTC, demonstrated in numerous purchases of Bitcoin through recently approved exchange-traded funds (ETFs) for that asset.

Who participated in the pilot testing?

In total, the Canton Network pilot involved 15 asset managers, 13 banks, 4 custodians, 3 exchanges and 1 financial market infrastructure provider.

In the pilot, Participants tested 22 DApps Based on 5 fund registers, 5 cash registers, 3 bond registers, 3 trading applications, 4 margin and 2 financing.

“The pilot demonstrated Canton Network’s ability to reduce costs, risks and inefficiencies while attempting to meet regulatory requirements for the issuance, transfer and settlement of traditional tokenized assets,” the statement said.

In detail, institutions such as BNY Mellon, Broadridge, DRW, Equiland, Goldman Sachs, Oliver Wyman, Paxos, ABRDN, Baymarkets, BNP Paribas, BOK Financial, Cbo Global Markets, Commerzbank, DTCC, Futur, Generali participated in the Canton Network pilot. . Investments, Harvest Fund Management, IEX, Nomura, Northern Trust, Piram, Standard Chartered, State Street, Visa and Wellington Management. Deloitte Company acted as the supervisor and Microsoft as the supporting partner.