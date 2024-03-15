The Bitbox team, a USB-type hardware wallet, integrates payments through the Lightning network into apps that connect to the device. This is the first integration of its kind with a wallet that stores Bitcoin cold or offline. While the Lightning Wallet is online through the phone app, this part of the device is offline.

Bitbox aims to provide users of its toolset with the ability to transfer BTC quickly and cheaply and provide the payment option that has become the main scalability technology within the evolution of Bitcoin.

In this Advertisement This new BitBox 0.2 function details The integration of Lightning into the wallet app was done through the use of the Breeze SDK, A company that develops Lightning software and wallets. This is what the company provides the necessary fluidity for users, as the current design of this integration was originally done not on the device, but through the app.

As we began our work in lighting, we considered integrating Lightning natively into BitBox02. For example, we could do this by leveraging the great work of the Verifying Lightning Signer team. In the end we came to the conclusion that it would be quite cumbersome to use your BitBox02 every time you send (or receive) a Lightning payment. This will not achieve our goal of spending Bitcoin seamlessly and on the go. Bitbox, hardware wallet for Bitcoin

The Bitbox team’s solution is to move the Lightning private keys to storage on the host device, meaning From the private keys stored in the hardware wallet, keys used in the phone app are created, One who trades security for comfort. In this sense, the designer of the wallet they explain next:

There will be no need to create a separate backup as the Lightning Wallet will be part of your existing initial backup. To create your Lightning wallet on the host device, deterministic entropy is used which does not reveal any sensitive data about your seed phrase backup. This works the same as signing an arbitrary message with a private key on your BitBox 02. Bitbox, hardware wallet for Bitcoin

“Since the Lightning Wallet is derived from your BitBox02 wallet, it is easy to restore your Lightning Wallet to a new or existing device – simply connect your BitBox02,” the wallet designers explain. Users also have recovery tools derived from Lightning private keys, which can be used from within the app or even from other apps, without the use of Bitbox 02.

The Lightning Wallet can be used like any other Bitcoin account within the app, allowing you to receive or spend BTC with the Payment Channel network without having to carry a Bitbox 0.2 device everywhere.

Lightning Wallet balance can be recharged from the BitBox app itself. However, its designers point out that in the future Breeze plans to integrate splicing technology, which will facilitate recharging the wallet’s payment channels.

As reported by CriptoNoticias, Splicing allows users to adjust the capacity of a channel on the Lightning Network without closing it and opening another. That is, Bitcoin (BTC) can be added or removed from an existing channel without any problems. This technology has already been experimentally incorporated into wallets such as Phoenix and Eclair.