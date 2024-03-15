The cryptocurrency market, in general, is in the red. Of the 100 with the largest market capitalization, the one with the biggest decline in percentage terms over the past day is Bitcoin SV (BSV).

Apart from following the general trend, BSV price has fallen due to a special reason: A judge determined that “based on overwhelming evidence,” Craig Wright (the main originator of Bitcoin SV) is not Satoshi Nakamoto, the creator of Bitcoin.

Let us remember this, for many years, Wright claims he is the same person who wrote the Bitcoin white paper under the pseudonym Nakamoto And led the development of that digital currency in the early days. For this reason, many people have nicknamed him “Fakitoshi” (meaning false Satoshi).

Currently, Wright claims that Bitcoin SV is a return to the original Bitcoin. Bitcoin SV is a fork of Bitcoin Cash, which in turn is a fork of the original Bitcoin, created by the real Satoshi Nakamoto.

In the following graph, you can see the historical behavior of BSV against the US dollar:

Bitcoin SV (BSV) price in US dollars. Source: TradingView.

As can be seen, altcoins (cryptocurrencies that are not Bitcoin) remain at a key support level for their price, as in the past, the area between $80 and $90 (yellow horizontal line in the graph above) has been held several times. Has worked. Support and resistance.

As Cryptopedia (the educational section of CryptoNoticias) points out, support and resistance zones repeat themselves historically.

Perhaps, depending on future developments in the lawsuit against Wright, the price of BSV could move higher or break that support and look for new lows. Wright still has legal proceedings to appeal the court’s decisionSo the story is not over yet.