Important facts: In bull markets, corrections are normal and healthy.

The bullish factors driving Bitcoin’s price are still present.

After setting new all-time high prices and rising above $73,000 for several consecutive days, Bitcoin (BTC) has suffered its first significant decline.

At the time of this publication, Each BTC trades at $67,800 on major exchanges, In the following graph, provided by trading viewYou can see the price of BTC over the past week:

Bitcoin price with 4 hour candles. Source: TradingView.

Does this mean the bull cycle is over? Is crypto winter coming back? First of all, it is important to clarify that, in financial markets, Corrections (bearish movements within bullish macrotrends) are common and healthy,

A bearish correction could help prevent the formation of speculative bubbles. When asset prices rise too quickly, the risk of a subsequent sharp decline increases. recession correction They help reduce this increase and keep prices more balanced With fundamental values ​​as understood by the market.

Additionally, there may also be an improvement This is a sign that the market is rebalancing, This indicates that assets that were overbought – as various indicators reported by CryptoNoticias showed for Bitcoin for several weeks – are returning to more reasonable prices.

And, from a market psychology perspective, Corrections may help reduce excess optimism or euphoria in the market, This creates a more balanced environment and is less likely to make impulsive investment decisions based on fear or greed.

Note that, at the time of this publication, despite the decline in Bitcoin, the Fear and Greed Index that evaluates various parameters in the Bitcoin market continues to mark “greed” values:

Fear and Greed Index, updated 3/15/2024. Source: Consider Bitcoin

Having said all this, it should be considered that the fundamental factors that have propelled Bitcoin’s price and propelled it to an all-time high price above $73,000 remain intact. Nothing has changed,

Spot Bitcoin ETFs approved in the United States in January continue to face significant selling pressure. They are buying more bitcoins than are released daily,

Besides, The proximity of the halving scheduled for April 2024 increases the Bitcoin accumulation trend, Historically this has been a bullish catalyst for its price and it is known that history, with slight variations, repeats itself.

Third, as CryptoNoticias showed a few days ago, there are many signs that not only large institutional investors are interested in Bitcoin, but Small investors are arriving (or perhaps returning) retail salesperson

For all this, Bullish expectations for Bitcoin remain valid, According to various analysts’ estimates, BTC could exceed $100,000 per unit this year. Some, looking for more precision, say it will be closer to halving (that is, in just over a month).

Keeping all this in mind and assuming that these bullish expectations are correct, it can be assumed that Every decline is an opportunity to buy “cheap” Bitcoin, In this way, entry prices can be averaged, following strategies such as DCA.

Where will the price of Bitcoin go next?

Although in the medium and long term, the upward trend seems inevitable, higher volatility can be expected in the short term. According to an analysis by NodeCharts, after missing the $69,000 mark, Bitcoin could fall to the $64,000 or $65,000 range.

And, according to the theory of support and resistance, if Bitcoin falls from those prices, it will find the next resistance in the area of ​​$60,000 or $61,000.

In any case, it can also be anticipated that – for the reasons explained above – this recovery should not last too long over time. Maybe it’s only a matter of a few hours or a few days. as some people say Traders, Bitcoin may be gaining momentum to rise strongly again,

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of its author and do not necessarily reflect those of CriptoNoticias.