With the price of Bitcoin (BTC) reaching new all-time highs and increased attention being paid to the cryptocurrency market, new scams using artificial intelligence (AI) tools are also emerging in Spain.

According to the investigation conducted by security experts of ESET company, the scammers they want to take advantage There has been a rise in interest in cryptocurrencies due to the creation of videos imitating the voices and gestures of famous personalities and thus deceiving investors.

This alerts us to the increase of publications on social networks such as Facebook, Instagram Redirect to fraudulent websites, Users are often attracted to fake news involving famous public figures in Spain.

Josep Albers, Director of Research and Awareness of ESET Spain, explains, “The difference with similar campaigns seen by 2023 is that, currently, photographic retouching is used much more often where the famous person has been detained or “Observed with significant and visible injuries.”

The expert also recalls that now, through the use of artificial intelligence, scammers clone the voice and image of not only fake celebrities, but also presenters of the country’s most popular news programs. They also copy the image of famous news media, copying the names and logos of these newspapers. To promote their false investment schemes,

Scammers clone the websites of recognized media in Spain to attract investors’ attention with fake news. Source: blogs.protegerse.com

“This is where they take the opportunity to explain the surefire investment method that will make us millionaires and which the famous person on duty recently leaked in an interview.” After attracting the victims’ attention, links to fraudulent websites redirect to pages where they are invited to provide data and invest with a minimum of 250 euros. with the promise of substantial profits,

“The danger is not only that we lose the money deposited on this platform, because, once they get our data, the scammers will not stop trying to make us deposit more money, even That also to harass users through constant calls.” As Albers explains.

“There is no doubt that the revaluation of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin has led to this wave of scams with famous heroes,” stressed Albers, who still assures A large number of users are falling into the trap,

Therefore, experts invite investors to be alert to this type of scam has increased in recent months due to rising btc price,

In this sense, he highlighted that the use of AI tools makes deception more credible, so “we must remain informed if we do not want to put ourselves in a serious economic crisis.” This is especially important in Spain, where Test they point Huge increase in scams.

As CriptoNoticias reported, one of the keys to avoiding falling into these types of scams is to educate yourself about how cryptocurrency platforms actually work and Don’t believe the offer It sounds too good to be true.