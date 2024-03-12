Important facts: Bitcoin fell from $8,000 to $4,400 in less than a day.

Since then, the price of Bitcoin has increased more than 15 times.

March 12, 2020 was marked in financial history and global collective memory as “Black Thursday” for the markets.

On that day, the entire world was facing the shutdown of their economies under the logic of preventing the spread of COVID-19. Financial markets – including Bitcoin (BTC) – which mirror society’s hopes and fears, were not untouched by this cataclysm.

In this context of uncertainty, BTC experienced a sudden and dramatic decline, Within a matter of hours, its value dropped from $8,000 to $4,400, as seen in the following chart. trading view,

Bitcoin price in March 2020. Source: TradingView.

This incident, far from being an isolated episode, is part of a series of events that have affected all sectors of the global market. Volatility took over the stock markets, Goodsetc., all immersed in the rhythm of news about the further spread of the virus and containment measures.

crisis = opportunity

If it’s about Bitcoin, Price drops are unique windows of opportunity, Those who know the characteristics of BTC are well aware and understand that a drop in price is not an alarm signal, but an invitation to consolidate their positions in anticipation of future appreciation.

Bitcoin is characterized by its intrinsic scarcity, a fundamental characteristic that distinguishes it from fiat currencies and other cryptocurrencies. With a cap of 21 million units, limited supply is ensured, thereby avoiding inflation due to overissue and allowing its value to increase as demand increases. This production limit, encoded in its algorithm, ensures that BTC maintains a predictable and transparent monetary policy.

Therefore, unlike fiat money whose purchasing power diminishes over time due to inflation, Bitcoin is designed to be anti-inflationary, The rate of issuance of new Bitcoins is halved approximately every four years in a process called “halving”, which limits new supply and favors an increase in its value in the long term.

At the time of this publication, each Bitcoin is trading at approximately $72,000. Those who were able to buy BTC near $4,400 on March 12 and still hold their coins, Since then they have seen their price increase 16 times, This means that if you bought $1,000 in Bitcoin that day, today—just 4 years later—you would have the equivalent of $16,000. nothing bad.

Additionally, during the COVID-19 pandemic, many countries implemented economic stimulus programs to help citizens, companies, and sectors affected by the crisis. In the United States, several stimulus packages were approved that included direct checks to citizens in addition to other financial support measures. Those who had the opportunity to invest the “liquidity injection” into Bitcoin have seen huge capital returns.

For example, in April 2020, Many Americans received check for $1,200, Assuming someone used that money to buy BTC in those days (at a price of around $8,000), today, that amount of BTC would be equivalent to $10,800 (it’s worth clarifying that these calculations do not take inflation into account. Is keeping). of the US dollar, which reduces the purchasing power of the North American currency).

In other countries, governments also distributed economic aid vouchers directly to citizens. For example, this was the case in El Salvador, where thousands of Received $300 bonus In those days. The Bitcoin law had not yet come into force, but, perhaps, some Salvadorans had the possibility to invest in BTC, even if it was just part of that money. If they did this and became holder Because of the digital currency, they would have seen how their purchasing power has increased manifold.

Lessons from “Black Thursday” 2020

“Black Thursday” in March 2020 tested the strength of Bitcoin, challenging not only its market value but also the confidence of investors and enthusiasts. However, the recovery and subsequent growth not only validated its resilience, but also Confirmed its status as an unprecedented investment opportunity,

This ability to overcome crises and instabilities is not accidental, but is based on the unique characteristics mentioned above. These characteristics not only differentiate BTC from other financial assets, but also differentiate BTC from other financial assets They present a vision of a future in which digital currency will be positioned as a safe haven against economic uncertainty and inflation.,

For investors, BTC’s rise to record highs today after falling during “Black Thursday” is a testament to the potential of this financial asset. the thing is that, Investing in BTC is supporting a transparent, inclusive financial system that is resistant to political and economic manipulation.