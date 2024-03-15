Important facts: For Coinbase, the impact of the halving on the market is not yet fully understood.

The advent of Bitcoin ETFs has changed all perspectives.

This bullish cycle of Bitcoin is already different from the previous ones. The fact that new all-time high prices were reached before the halving (and not after, as was often the case) is evidence of this.

Coinbase, the world’s second largest cryptocurrency exchange, has launched an in-depth analysis of the current state of Bitcoin (BTC). There he suggests that the remainder of this bull cycle could be quite different from the previous one.

According to American ExchangeBitcoin is just at the “beginning of a long bull run”And several factors support this perspective, stating in one report,

First, Coinbase notes that the impact of the halving on the market is “not yet fully understood.” Next stop, Scheduled for April 20th, block rewards will be reduced from 6.25 BTC to 3.12 BTCAn event that has historically acted as a bullish catalyst for the price of Bitcoin.

Coinbase notes, “The underlying significance of the halving lies in its ability to draw media attention to what makes Bitcoin unique: the fixed, deflationary supply schedule culminating in a hard cap.”

However, the company warned that the limited size of the historical sample “makes it difficult to generalize to the patterns of Bitcoin behavior after each halving.”

This also includes the utility of the Bitcoin network as it expands in relation to the number of network users, Which contributes to the appreciation of the digital currency.

Bitcoin ETFs change the landscape

Coinbase points out that the arrival of the Bitcoin spot ETF has “fundamentally” changed the market outlook and remains a “huge tailwind” for the market-leading crypto asset.

These financial products have recorded net inflows of several million dollars in three months, Significant Changes in the View of Bitcoin as an AssetConsider bartering.

The following graph shows how entries have ranged from last January 11, when the funds were released, to today, The amount is 11,957 million dollars,

Net inflows into the Bitcoin spot ETF. waterfall: bitmex,

The list of ETFs holding the largest amount of Bitcoin deposited so far is led by IBIT, Asset manager BlackRock’s fund with 235,028 BTCAccording to data From Bitmex Research.

BlackRock’s Bitcoin fund is the fastest in history to reach $10 billion market capitalization, CryptoNoticias reports.

As long as this momentum continues, demand for Bitcoin from ETFs will continue to put downward pressure on the price. It should be noted that the presence of funds that was not present in previous bull cycles makes a difference.

This is because, unlike futures ETFs, spot ETFs are backed by the underlying asset (in this case, Bitcoin). Therefore, companies issuing these investment funds must purchase BTC to support them. This, according to the simple law of supply and demand, causes the price to rise.

Coinbase says: “It is clear that ETFs represent the formal establishment of a new class of digital assets that major financial institutions can now include in traditional portfolios, which is an important milestone for widespread adoption.” “

The exchange believes institutional investors are attracted to ETFs Bitcoin’s reaction to the upcoming halving may not necessarily reflect its performance in previous cycles.Therefore greater price appreciation will be necessary to balance the supply and demand dynamics.