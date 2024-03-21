Important facts: WorldCoin architect Tiago always acknowledges that iris information can be changed.

Iris verification systems are not infallible and can be compromised.

The human iris, a feature long used to verify people’s identities, is biometric data that can be falsified. With created images and high-resolution photographs, it is possible to deceive identities. And the WorldCoin cryptocurrency project is aware of this.

“The human iris can be scanned even through photographs published on social networks,” said Tiago Saada in an interview with Cryptonoticias. Head of design and engineering at Tools for Humanity, the company that developed the WorldCoin product. Recognized so anyone can scan other people’s irises,

“Anyone can go to your Instagram, search your photo, and scan the iris of the photo. (…) The pupil of your eye is on your face. You post a photo on Facebook and anyone can access your iris code,” Saada said.

The latter opens a security gap. Indeed, although artificial intelligence and identity verification systems have developed at a rapid pace in recent years, These are not infallible.

There is always a possibility that this system are vulnerable to attacksSuch as identity theft or the use of false photographs that may be taken from a social network, for example, to verify one’s identity.

Additionally, there is a risk of bad actors scanning users’ irises And sell that biometric data to people with bad influence, Which will generate a fixed income to make up for the loss of individuals. As is currently the case with data hijacking attacks or even phishing, where stolen data is often offered dark web,

Warnings about fake iris have been going on for a long time

In fact, since 2012, how biometric data scanners can be fooled is being studied. That year, a group of researchers from the Autonomous University of Madrid recreated the image of an eyeball From actual iris digital code Which were taken from the database.

According to Explained By analysts, they tested fake irises in commercial recognition systems that, like WorldCoin today, use biometric data scanning to verify a person’s humanity.

He claimed that in 80% of the cases, the scanner thought it was a real human eye. That is why he has given this warning A person’s identity can be impersonated With a fake iris recreated from its code, the BBC reports.

It’s a warning that’s gaining particular notoriety considering the world’s major social networks today They are based on images and videos Shared by millions of users every day. That is, these platforms are now databases that can be used by people interested in falsifying identities using people’s iris codes.

As Tiago Sada suggested to Cryptonoticias, the current trend in social networks makes it possible to take the iris code of someone who has published a photo, a selfie Or even broadcast a video on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok or X; Without any further complications.

There is no risk when scanning iris for WorldCoin

Now, although WorldCoin admits that human Iris can be easily falsified, with all the risks associated with it, the company has openly stated that There is no risk in scanning people’s irises To verify your identity.

According to Sada, “Iris scanning is not a privacy risk” and the project is “more private than Facebook, Google, and TikTok.”

Although Such confidentiality is under question If the audit conducted by analysis company Trail of Bits on the source code of Orbs, WorldCoin’s iris scanner, is taken into account.

As reported by CriptoNoticias, the audit revealed that there is a privacy risk regarding the biometric data of WorldCoin users because the memory This Orbs doesn’t crash with RAM.

This means that if the core developers decide to expand the memory in the swap space, people’s information Can stay there indefinitely.

Although informative, this is a latent risk because the decision to expand memory depends on the developers. In addition to the demand for Worldcoin is constantly growing in the world And in dozens of cities there are queues of people waiting to have their irises scanned. chili is between countries In which the WorldCoin Orbs are currently located.