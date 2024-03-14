Important facts: Unlike what happens in Bitcoin, governments can issue money indiscriminately.

State decisions can be “arbitrary and inefficient”.

Ark Invest, one of the companies issuing a Bitcoin (BTC) ETF in the United States, has highlighted the existing disparity in the global monetary landscape. While the digital currency is often criticized for its volatility, the reality is that the US dollar is “highly volatile.” Perhaps not in terms of its value (which continues to decline at a moderate rate), but in other aspects.

recently reportcompany Talks about the differences between Bitcoin and central banksWhich is the institution in charge of the monetary policy of a country.

According to Ark Invest, one of the main value propositions of Bitcoin – “is the clear distinction between human decision makers, such as central banks, and money.” This is because fiat currencies can be created at the discretion of states.

Such policies, which are often “arbitrary and inconsistent”, can create uncertainty in financial markets and have a negative impact on the value of traditional currencies. Bitcoin, on the other hand, has a limited supply of 21 million coins.Which makes it less sensitive to inflation.

Unlike fiat money, which can be issued by central banks at will, Bitcoin’s monetary policy is fixed and immutable. This scarcity creates intrinsic value for Bitcoin, as it is an asset with limited supply and currently in increasing demand.

Ark Invest says, “It is no coincidence that Bitcoin developed amid extreme volatility in the monetary base during the global financial crisis of 2008–2009.”

the monetary base of a country the total amount of money created by a central bank, It includes physical money (coins and bank notes) in circulation among the public, digital money issued and reserves held by commercial banks at the central bank. The monetary base is important because it is the foundation on which the economy’s money supply is built.

In the following graph you can see the volatility of the monetary base of the United States that is mentioned in the report.

Volatility of the monetary base in the US dollar. waterfall: ark investment,

This fact shows Vulnerability of fiat currencies to manipulation by central banks And highlights the need for a more robust and independent monetary system like Bitcoin.

Bitcoin has emerged as a haven after the banking crisis

The report also highlights the role of Bitcoin is a safe haven in times of banking crises, Since the beginning of the 2023 United States banking crisis, Bitcoin has proven to be an asset for storing value due to characteristics such as non-confiscation and resistance to censorship. Furthermore, BTC facilitates saving and storage of any amount without geographical boundaries. This has attracted the attention of investors concerned about the stability of the traditional financial system.

By this, Ark Invest refers to the cessation of operations of several banks such as Silvergate Bank, Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank in March last year. As CriptoNoticias reported at the time, all of these financial institutions were intervened upon and declared bankrupt.

collapse of those banks Confidence in US regional banking sector diminishedDriving investors towards alternative assets like Bitcoin and gold.

In fact, the value of the Regional Banking ETF, which represents a basket of regional bank stocks, has fallen. This indicates a lack of confidence in the regional banking sector following the crisis. Below is a chart showing the performance of regional banking ETFs, gold and Bitcoin:

Performance of BTC, Gold and Regional Banking ETFs. waterfall: ark investment,

Gold, another asset traditionally considered “safe” Bitcoin has experienced smaller growth thanAs seen in the previous image.

Ark Invest says high interest rates currently keep pressure on share prices of regional banks.