Important facts: This Sunday, March 17, Bitcoin fell below US$66,000.

Some cryptocurrencies like Solana are famous for their good performance.

Investors in the cryptocurrency market were accustomed to the “green wave”. However, the situation started changing a few days ago and a predominantly bearish scenario emerged over the weekend.

Between Saturday 16th March and Sunday 17th March, Almost all cryptocurrencies in the world top 20 (sorted by market capitalization) have seen their prices fall, There are only two exceptions: Solana (SOL) and NEAR Protocol (NEAR).

Bitcoin (BTC), the market’s leading digital asset, hit a new all-time high price of $73,750 on March 14. It has fallen 9% since then, with a 1.5% decline in the last 24 hours. At the time of writing, BTC is trading at US$67,111.

As is often the case, the rest of the market followed in BTC’s footsteps. For example, Ether (ETH) fell 2% and BNB also declined 3.6%, Other similar declines were seen in Cardano (ADA), Avalanche (AVAX) and Polygon (MATIC).

The prices of the top 10 stocks in the market have declined in the last few hours. waterfall: coinmarketcap,

Among the top 20 cryptocurrencies in the market, there were two exceptions that bucked the trend and saw their price continue to rise. We are talking about SOL, which has increased by 1.2% and is approaching the US$200 line, a price it has not reached since 2021 and is close to it.

As reported in CriptoNoticias, There are many foundations that support the good times of Solana, One of the main ones is integration of networks on the Binance Web3 wallet, including the most important decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols such as Zito and the Pyth network. While developers celebrate high levels of network usage, Solana rises to the top second place Displacing Tron as one of the networks with the highest capitalization in the DeFi sector.

for its part, NEAR increased by 11% in the last 24 hours, On March 14, one on the network Updates Focused on scalability through new pieces (chunks) that speed up transaction processing.

From October to date, the capitalization of Near Protocol in DeFi increased by 700%. waterfall: defilama,

Similarly, with the addition of Frax Finance to its DeFi protocol, The capitalization of Near Protocol as a network increased by 33%, It thus ranks 13th with the most funds in the region, which in turn increases the value of its native cryptocurrency, as reflected in its market cap.