Important facts: The fund has $1.4 trillion in assets under management.

The South Korean Pension Service and the Houston Fire Service are already investing in BTC.

The Japan Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF), the largest in the world, evaluates the prospects of investing in Bitcoin (BTC).

In the information published on March 19 official siteGPIF announces implementation of new long-term investment policies. This is in response to “rapid technological advances as well as major changes in finance and society”. Based on this a research plan was started To explore investment diversification tools,

Among the instruments the fund will submit for valuation are assets GPIF considers “illiquid” and which it does not yet own. These include cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and precious metals like gold.

The information sought to evaluate the performance of all these assets includes academic studies, analytical tools and indices, as well as data on “investment examples, investment philosophies and how to incorporate them into pension fund portfolios.”

Japanese pension fund, which Assets under management are $1.4 trillion, currently invests in domestic bonds, domestic stocks, foreign bonds, foreign stocks, private equity, real estate and infrastructure. Therefore, this will be his first step into the world of cryptocurrency.

GPIF’s announcement comes just weeks after the Japanese Cabinet signed a bill Allows venture capital firms and investment funds to hold cryptocurrencies, However, this proposal has not yet been approved by the Parliament.

By including Bitcoin in its investments, the Japanese fund will follow in the footsteps of some pension funds that already have Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in their portfolios. stands out among them National Pension Service of South Korea, He has also invested in retirement fund Bitcoin houston firefighters and two pension funds managed by a firm in Virginia. These last three are located in the United States.

As CriptoNoticias reported, it has long been appreciated within the cryptocurrency ecosystem Bitcoin This is an ideal investment For organizations like pension fundsMainly due to its low correlation with traditional assets.

Anthony Pompiliano, a founding member of the company Morgan Creek Digital, has spoken out about this, calling the digital currency a “great risk/reward opportunity” for these types of institutions despite its volatility.

The smart money is not distracted by price, but rather looks at long-term trends, and they believe betting on innovation as a great way to generate risk-reduced returns. Anthony Pompiliano, Founder Morgan Creek Digital

Japan Pension Fund’s interest in Bitcoin comes days later digital currency will reach new all-time highsThere was a revaluation of more than 130% during the last year.

This is an increase primarily driven by the recent approval of ETFs in the United States and may also be strengthened by the entry of pension and retirement funds into the ecosystem, according to analysts. Only in America, these savings programs Increase in wealth by $6.9 trillion,