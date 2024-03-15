Important facts: Entries include Runestone NFTs.

On Thursday, March 14, a Bitcoin address containing parts of El Salvador’s stake in the digital currency became known. It was then revealed that Nayib Bukele’s administration took 5,689.7 bitcoins (BTC), which was more than expected. However, other things were also found at the mentioned address.

Bitcoin address belonging to El Salvador host 67 registration of ordinals protocol, So far. It is arbitrary information entered into Bitcoin transactions to originally store tokens and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on that network.

All registrations hosted on Salvadoran government wallets came in recent days; Some on March 12 and many others on the 14th, when Bukele revealed the information to the public.

One of the upcoming entries matches the Runestone Collection, which recently auctioned an NFT that sold for more than 4.2 BTC. The El Salvador wallet contains a token belonging to Runestone, which will also be airdropped soon, as reported by CryptoNoticias.

Once its address was revealed, El Salvador began receiving Bitcoin donations and ordinal registrations. waterfall: ordiscan,

Besides, There is also a copy of Eric Hughes’ Cypherpunk Manifesto., The Cypherpunk Manifesto is a text written by Eric Hughes in 1993 that establishes the principles and values ​​of the cypherpunk movement, advocating the use of cryptography and technology to guarantee privacy and personal autonomy in the face of surveillance and centralized control.

We have decided to relocate a large portion of our #bitcoin In a cold wallet, and store that cold wallet in a physical vault within our national territory. you can call it our first #bitcoin piggy bank 🇸🇻 It’s not much, but it’s honest work. pic.twitter.com/dqzedykxT1 – Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) 14 March 2024

Finally, other ordinals inscriptions present in El Salvador addresses correspond to various collections of BRC-20 tokens, such as SATS, DRAC and ORDI. The “gifts” received in the past few hours are in addition to the many donations in Bitcoin that have begun to arrive en masse since Bukele’s announcement.