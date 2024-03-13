Important facts: New investors are starting to get attracted towards Bitcoin, attracted by its high price.

High levels of profit taking have been revealed.

Glassnode, a company that provides data and analysis of the cryptocurrency market, has published a report that explains the rise of Bitcoin (BTC) and its possible whereabouts.

“The classic transfer of wealth from the group of hodlers (long-term investors) to speculators is already underway,” express In the report. In principle, separate two factors that characterize this.

One factor is that, as Bitcoin is trading at new all-time highs, there is increasing selling pressure on coins purchased at cheap prices months or years ago. and the second one is The proportion of “young” supply increases,

This can be seen in the chart below, which shows the proportion of coins transferred over three months. From October 2023 to March 2024, it increased from 16% to 40%. Glassnode noted that the transfer of funds from old investors to new investors in the market is “a classic pattern of the Bitcoin bull market.”

In orange color you can see the movement of Bitcoin in 3 months. Source: Glassnode.

As seen in the chart, Bitcoin price typically reaches a cycle peak when this metric exceeds 60%. Therefore, if this happens again, it could mean that the currency Its current bullish streak is not close to ending yet, Right now, it is trading around $73,000 (USD), which is its all-time high.

Short-term investors bought over 800,000 BTC

Glassnode also highlighted that, as seen below, over five months, long-term investors got rid of 660,000 BTC and short-term investors accumulated 810,000 BTC. With such data, it indicates that, e.g. Ancient figures sold coins to make profitsThe supply pressure is absorbed by the influx of new demand attracted by higher prices.

The blue line shows the supply of Bitcoin stored in the long term (more than 155 days) and the pink line shows the supply of Bitcoin stored in the short term (less than 155 days). Source: Glassnode.

“The challenge for analysts is to identify the period over which this delivery pressure could reach the point of supersaturation and cessation of new demand,” he warned. However, for now, Demand looks effective with price increase,

As reported by CryptoNoticias, this scenario comes as there has been massive buying of a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) launched in the United States two months ago. Some experts and investment companies, such as Hashdex, say that as long as this continues, the price of the currency could reach US$200,000 by 2025.