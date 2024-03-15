It appears that the cycles set up by the Bitcoin halving are driving new dynamics and strategies in the Bitcoin mining industry. Although there are behavioral constants, especially in the last two cycles, there are major changes in the business models implemented by companies.

If we refer to the growth of the hashrate, which is an indicator of the security and value of the network, which determines the difficulty of mining Bitcoin and the ability of miners to make profits, we have a first guide to understand the coming changes. will be. this work. We can see that one constant is true: miners on the network connect more and more devices before, during, and after each halving, a scheduled event that reduces the reward (or issuance) of BTC in half. .

A look at the past, we Sample During the first two stages, The hashrate doubled in just 6 months before the scheduled event. First, it went from an average of 12 TH/s to 24 TH/s in the first half of 2012; When the second was implemented in 2016 the network experienced an increase from 700 TH/s to 1,400 TH/s.

The story was a little different in 2020, when the third halving occurred. The network hashrate continued to increase, but about 6 months ago, The growth stabilized in a range fluctuating between 90 EH/s and 115 EH/s. It would take several months for the network to grow to just 50% until the Chinese government banned Bitcoin mining, a fact that marked a before and after in the industry.

Why was development halted for so many months? The short answer is the chip supply shortage, which has become a scourge for various industries since that moment and largely to this day.

However, a series of regulations contributed strongly to uncertainty in the Asian country, where most mining companies were concentrated. In other words, There was no point in adding more equipment to the network when we knew all the possible consequences, which ultimately forced miners to migrate to other countries.

Once freed from the power exercised by the Chinese government, many of these companies find themselves carried away by the overconfidence, blind enthusiasm, that would have led them to make increasingly risky decisions in those locations and jurisdictions. Where they have taken root, primarily in the United States. ,

last stop and Bull Run Bitcoin miners are found in a country where the culture of lending is deeply rooted. In fact, He Respect These loans reached 4,000 million collective loans in 2021, When the price of Bitcoin recorded its historical record. When the price bubble burst the result was a harsh lesson for most people.

In fact, loans are common in many growing industries, but in a changing case like Bitcoin they can be dangerous. Proof of this is that shortly after a massive loan was granted to purchase equipment and boost mining facilities, the sudden appearance of one of the longest bear markets in Bitcoin history caused the collapse of the largest mining company at the time. led to the bankruptcy of and the dismissal of many workers. In others.

I recently read a phrase that strikes me as accurate: “Past performance is not indicative of future results.” However, the lessons of the past may be of some help in understanding how to act from now on.

change of mindset

Increase in the price of chips, increase in the price of equipment and increase in the price of BTC in the markets Bull Run 2021 conditioned the industry for a long time. However, over the past year Bitcoin miners have chosen other strategies to stay in business and, in fact, double in that period How much computing power or hashrate they invested in Bitcoin, One symptom is that there remains competition among participants and solutions have been found for investment.

Although many mining companies entered the stock market before 2021, the emergence of new shares from various industry players played a determining role in how many companies adopted the “new business” of Bitcoin mining. In fact, as CryptoNoticias reported, many mining stocks are up as much as 400% in 2023, surpassing Bitcoin’s 160% rise in price. In other words, institutional investors or those coming from traditional finance found a valuable and thriving market in Bitcoin mining.

Furthermore, the emergence of ordinals allowed us to glimpse the future Where network fees can sustain the industry, With the understanding that the reward will gradually decrease over time as halvings occur and competition for those BTCs will increase.

In this sense, many miners began to contribute to the development of the markets for BRC-20 tokens and Ordinals NFTs, which provided the main income for the industry during 2023, in addition to being a showcase for the growth in that sector. For example, from CryptoNoticias we told how one of the main mining companies launched a service so that creators of NFTs and Ordinals tokens could accelerate their registration, paying miners directly to include their transactions in a block. Can.

Additionally, companies found value in diversifying their server activity, even though they are not directly related to Bitcoin. Some, who in the past mined networks like Ethereum, today use their graphics cards to provide services to other companies focused on artificial intelligence. Some people even bought a lot of GPUs to dedicate efforts in that direction. In other words, Bitcoin miners are now “mining artificial intelligence.”

These three activities, combined with the increased use of renewable energy that generate rebates on electricity consumption in jurisdictions where these types of agreements exist, are exciting many companies.

Business remains complex. The April reward reduction and the potential correction in Bitcoin’s price after reaching the limit of this price cycle are factors that companies will still need to prepare for.