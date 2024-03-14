Important facts: App users should pay attention to the regulatory landscape to avoid surprises.

Messages go one way, and actions go the other.

Taking advantage of the fact that the countdown is on to impose regulation on cryptocurrency exchanges, the Argentinian Fintech Chamber (CFA) has brought to the light of day, with the aim of erecting entry barriers and maintaining control over the market through regulations. Deployed an operation in.

main Apps A little-known platform dedicated to the buying and selling of Bitcoin (BTC) and cryptocurrencies is appearing in Argentina. Packed with inspirational messages, full of color and joyful language, with references to revolutions and connecting with the world, Through CFA, companies in the sector revealed their intentions to take regulatory capture of a thriving and dynamic market Like the Fiat entry ramp.

In these days, A delegation from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) is evaluating anti-money laundering and terrorist financing regulations in Argentina., and the implementation of its cryptocurrency guidelines. In practice, FATF is the architect of the global financial surveillance system. And in order to meet the demands of the organization, Argentine politics is preparing to comply with all the requirements of the FATF, under the threat of being included in the “gray list”. with benefits.

The new regulation applies to “all human or legal persons – incorporated in the Argentine Republic or of foreign origin – who habitually buy or sell “virtual assets”. Registration with the National Securities Commission (CNV) and compliance with tough regulatory requirements Which mainly affects small companies and independent money changers.

Thus, the main companies of the sector, whose founders do not miss the opportunity to promote the use of “decentralized assets”, try through a classic maneuver in Argentina. Capturing a market, relying on distortion of FATF requirements, or interpreting them in the most generous way for the international organization,

Regulatory capture occurs when an interest group focuses its efforts on approving regulations that protect its position, modifying market dynamics. It is driven by the competition and personal decisions of millions of people A system in which winners and losers are selected by the signature of the bureaucrat who establishes the law In favor of privileged companies.

In this case, larger companies that can support the salaries of one or more lawyers and accountants compliance Only they will be able to comply with it The rules that are about to be approved in Argentina, Independent exchangers, small physical exchange houses distributed across the country and P2P sellers will be harmed by this regulation. Under no circumstances can any law stop their activity, but it will lead them to operate in the underground market.

enemies of privacy

Some companies are known for taking a principled stance regarding the privacy of their users. For example, Apple had a dispute with the FBI in 2015 when it resisted legally following court orders to help the state unlock the iPhone of a terrorist who opened fire on an NGO in San Bernardino, California. Was ordered to cooperate with the agency. In Argentina, exchanges are also principled, but they follow principles other than those declared by them. Founders And CEO: opposite,

Instead of taking a pro-market stance like the current environment in the country, they go further and propose to provide a special tax status to private keys held by exchanges, thereby giving them tax benefits compared to those who hold their own. Has opted for custody of the keys. coins.

Specifically, it proposes to exclude from personal wealth tax “those virtual assets that are stored and/or preserved until December 31 of each year” to an exchange regulated in Argentina, which is registered with the National Commission. ” Securities, a requirement that does not exist today. Furthermore, as long as a regulated exchange intervenes in Argentina, it will remain in a privileged position compared to virtual and physical P2P commerce by offering to “exempt from income tax” profits and returns with “virtual assets”. Aspires to.

With this proposal, CFA wants to discourage personal custody of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, with the pretext that other assets, such as cash, are exempted from paying personal wealth tax if they are deposited in a bank on the last day of the year. As the statement said, far from being an “intelligent and progressive” regulation, it is a condescending attitude designed with what is best for their businesses, not their users, in mind.

And it’s not bad that it is. As long as state mechanisms exist that allow it, entrepreneurs will try to capture the market without moral remorse.

The problem is the contradiction that exists between the message transmitted by brands and the message transmitted by their institutional relations departments. This is highlighted when, for example, the public policy leader of an international exchange, but with operations in Argentina and membership in the Fintech Chamber, tells CryptoNoticias that “other prevention mechanisms should also be included” such as “ “Travel Rule”, which will require reporting about the recipient of transactions from exchanges.

Whereas The message goes one way, the actions of these companies go the opposite direction,

what’s coming

Far from being a market-benefiting regulation, What will be approved in the next few hours or days shows exactly the opposite,

This creates bureaucratic barriers for new companies, drives out independent exchangers without the ability to support the legal structure to comply with the new regulations, creates more friction to open accounts and conduct transactions, and limits individual custody. exposes users to central points of failure by discouraging, and demonstrates the power of lobby Making appropriate laws for the industry,

this episode Reinforces the importance of controlling the private key and owning your Bitcoins, Despite being a relatively new field, exchanges have shown that they harbor the old evils of regulatory predators. If they are not your keys, your coins are under the control of companies that will not hesitate for a second in handing over their users’ holdings if it means aligning themselves with the needs of the government in power.

At the moment, a regulatory proposal conducive to free competition and innovation in the sector would go a long way. It would no longer be correct to call the users of these apps “customers”. Now, under the new regulatory framework, they are now in captivity so it would be more accurate to call them “captive”. Absolutely, There will always be options to free yourself,

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of its author and do not necessarily reflect those of CriptoNoticias.