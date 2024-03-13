Important facts: Nearly 700,000 new addresses were created in Solana last week.

Solana has more transactions than Ethereum, Arbitrum, Optimism, BNB Chain and Avalanche.

The creation of over 700,000 new addresses on Solana last week is an indicator that shows the good health of the network and signals the potential for further growth in the price of the native SOL cryptocurrency.

in the next graphic, The number of new addresses Solana has seen, as averaged over the last 7 days, provided by TheBlock platform.

New Solana Addresses. waterfall: the block,

Most notably, Solana has more transactions than Ethereum, Arbitrum, Optimism, BNB Chain, Tron, and Avalanche. This achievement highlights the growing preference towards Solana by users. Frequent interruptions in the operation of the network also do not scare away those who are attracted by fast and cheap transactions.

The SOL cryptocurrency has been performing well for several months and everything indicates that this will continue. This increase in new addresses reinforces the bullish thesis.

SOL price has seen an increase of over 700% In the last six months. Starting from a price of $19 in September last year, it is now at $148.

This can be seen in the graph below trading view Increase in SOL in the above period:

Solana’s strength is also reflected in its Total Value Locked (TVL), which Reached the figure of 3.23 trillion dollars, indicating continued bullishness in the platform ecosystem. By the beginning of 2023, TVL was barely $230 million, as seen in the following DiFillama graph.

Solana Total Value Locked (TVL). waterfall: DefiLlama,

Raoul Pal, CEO of Real Vision, has called this year “Crypto Summer” and described SOL as “the main adoption horse” and therefore is sure that its performance will be higher than other cryptocurrencies, he assured. during your participation In a podcast.

“Depending on the bullish cycle, SOL is likely to see a rise of between 235% and 570% from current levels,” Pal predicted.

Looking ahead, VanEck, an asset management company, foresees potential four-figure growth for Solana over the next 7 years. With a valuation range between $9.81 and $3,211 by 2030As reported by CriptoNoticias.

An even more ambitious launch considers the possibility of becoming Solana First network to host an application with more than 100 million usersVanEck said, solidifying its position as an industry-leading platform.