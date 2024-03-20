In the United States, while awaiting sentencing that could see him face up to 18 months in prison, Changpeng Zhao, the former CEO of Binance, announced that he will dedicate himself to leading a new educational project, For which he is already recruiting teachers.

In a message published on X this March 18, Zhao made it known The first guidelines of an educational plan called Giggle Academy.

according to him concept paper According to the project, Giggle Academy aims to address the educational inequality that currently exists in the world, focusing on disadvantaged populations that do not have access to formal education. Its objective is to provide free basic education to all Through an engaging and personalized experience.

Zhao, also known as CZ, explains It is not intended to replace existing educational systemsbut providing supplemental instruction in fundamental and advanced subjects that are not typically included in the traditional curriculum.

X Changpeng said in a message that currently in recruitment phase, He plans to create a small team of teachers who will work directly with him. For this purpose, a list of candidates is being maintained on the platform’s website will be assessed For next selection. There is also a form to sign up for the waiting list.

The requested experts include senior e-learning games developers, gamification product managers and a content production manager (to teach in English). The idea is to combine learning principles with video game development and design.

So far, the educational project has received praise from the cryptocurrency community. Many volunteers have stepped forward by offering to contribute to Giggle Academy in various areas, including designing the logo platform testing Educational after its launch.

also an x ​​user compared to Zhao’s proposal Under the influence of the Bitcoin whitepaper written by Satoshi Nakamoto.

The former CEO of the world’s largest cryptocurrency platform expressed his commitment to Giggle Academy, ensuring that it represents The most important effort you can make, “Creating an engaging, high-quality educational platform that is completely free and accessible to everyone is the most impactful thing I have done for the next chapter of my life,” he said.

The presentation of this educational project comes at a time when Zhao is unable to leave the United States in preparation for the hearing in which he will be sentenced and which is scheduled for next April. This, after admitting last year that it made mistakes that allowed Binance Anti-money laundering rules were violated,

As reported by CriptoNoticias in November 2023, Zhao An agreement was reached with American officials. He thus pleaded guilty, pleading guilty to criminal charges of operating an unlicensed money transfer business, violating anti-money laundering regulations and defrauding investors.

He has since ceased being CEO of Binance and has talked about dedicating himself to providing advice or education.