Pranav Kanade, portfolio manager at asset manager VanEck, said that Ether (ETH) ETFs, Ethereum’s native cryptocurrency, could surpass Bitcoin (BTC)-based ETFs in assets under management.

This statement is based on the ability to Ethereum staking stands as a factor that will attract investors to these ETFs.

“The world of investors is looking for assets that will generate money (cash production of wealth) is very large and ETH clearly generates fees that go to token holders,” the executive commented.

Ethereum Staking Has Become a Key Element What separates ETH from BTC in terms of generating income for investors, Under the Proof of Stake (PoS) mechanism, users can lock their coins to validate transactions and receive rewards, providing additional income streams to ETH holders.

VanEck believes Ethereum ETFs can take advantage of this staking mechanism by investing the fund’s ether in this activity, which ETF will allow investors to transfer stake profits, Ethereum staking yield is currently around 3.7%.

“Even if you don’t have an ETF that might offer stakes as part of it, it’s still a cash-producing asset,” which is why VanEck believes ETH “compares Bitcoin to “Might make more sense as an asset to more people.” he pointed To Canadian Press.

In contrast, the returns of ETFs based on Bitcoin depend only on whether the price of the crypto asset falls or rises.,

For cryptocurrency exchange Bitmex, ETH staking and its associated performance is “an important factor to consider in relation to an ETF.” Explained,

The company believes that the raw price of ETH “may underperform Bitcoin in the long term, but those who stake Ethereum will benefit from the yield it generates, compared to Bitcoin holders.” Can get more returns.

Ethereum ETF approval not clear at all

A month and a half before the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) reports on the final approval (or not) of the Ethereum ETF requested by VanEck, several analysts have already hinted at what the outcome of this story may be.

Last week, Fox Business journalist Eleanor Terrett informed of He Optimism that the SEC will approve an Ether ETF in May is “dwindling”,

Among other things, he revealed that meetings in recent weeks have been “very one-sided, with issuers and custodians trying to bring SEC staff together to move the process forward.” However, unlike when the BTC ETF efforts were made, employees “do not participate in a meaningful way”.

Terrett says regulatory agency chairman Gary Gensler believes so It “pleased” the industry with the approval of Bitcoin ETF,

For his part, Eric Balchunas, ETF expert at Bloomberg Intelligence, is “pessimistic” about the prospects for approval of ETH funds, due to political pressures. commented,

US Senators John Francis Reed and LaFonza Butler he issued a letterin which they call gensler Eliminate any proposed ETF based on any cryptocurrency, They also urge them to hinder the review and investigation of brokers and advisors who recommend investing in BTC ETFs.

As reported by CryptoNoticias, financial giant JPMorgan has warned about the high possibility of an Ether ETF being rejected. The US financial institution argues that the SEC should first officially and clearly classify ETH as a commodity.

Officially the SEC has not declared that ETH is considered a commodity, as it has done with Bitcoin.