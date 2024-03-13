Important facts: The company also reported a net loss of $195.7 million.

Core Scientific began trading again on Nasdaq in January this year.

Core Scientific earned 19,274 Bitcoin (BTC) during 2023, equivalent to US$1.4 billion at current prices, despite the bankruptcy the company declared during the bear market to focus on Bitcoin mining.

through a Press releaseCore Scientific said that during the financial year ended Earned a return of 13,762 Bitcoins for my account And 5,512 Bitcoins for hosting its customers. The company also reported a net loss of $195.7 million, an improvement from $239.2 million.

“In 2023, Core Scientific earned more self-mined bitcoins than any other listed miner in North America,” said Adam Sullivan, the company’s CEO. “We have now emerged from our restructuring as a stronger, more focused and more productive company with plans for self-mining growth of more than 20 EH/s.”

As CryptoNoticias reported, on January 16, Core Scientific re-listed its shares on Nasdaq, after the company went through a rehabilitation process. It declared bankruptcy in 2022 in what many consider the worst crypto winter in Bitcoin history, Which affected the markets and mining industry.

Core Scientific stock has had a mixed performance in recent months. Source: Google Finance

Core Scientific (CORZ) stock reached Citation At US$4 in the last two weeks. However, its value fell by 8% in the last few hours to around US$3.37 per share.

“We believe that our growth plan and diversified platform provide us with the ability to upgrade our fleet with more efficient miners, grow our business with favorable economics, and position ourselves well for the next halving and beyond ,” Sullivan explained. By the way, at the end of last year this medium predicted how much the Bitcoin hashrate would increase with the purchases of ASIC devices from the main companies in the industry. So far, Core Scientific had no comment on the potential equipment purchase, Therefore, this statement can be interpreted as a preview of future acquisitions.

The manager argues, “As a result of our strong operating performance in the fourth quarter, we have seen Bitcoin prices rise and our self-mining operation is performing well, as we have been able to take advantage of the industry’s excellent fundamentals. ” , referring to the current Bitcoin rally in the markets, which has entered the price discovery zone.