“DogWiFiat (WIF) in La Esfera is fully funded,” said Ansem, one of the leaders of the community revolving around Memecoin, which is currently making headlines. Thus he announced that the necessary fundraising has been completed for the cryptocurrency to be displayed in one of the most important entertainment venues in Las Vegas.

The meme cryptocurrency community received over $690,000 in donations from the USD Coin (USDC) stablecoin, $40,000 more than its initial goal. In such a way that in just four days they were able to complete the necessary funds for this The “little dog in the pink hat” cryptocurrency has reached the top From the famous casino city of the United States.

As reported by CriptoNoticias earlier in the week, the Dogecoin community enabled a website to begin fundraising. With this he tried to achieve this objective Show Memecoin mascot logo on 54,000 square meter LED sphereWhich is now recognized as the world’s largest circular structure.

Following the announcement, the price of the WIF token surged tremendously, gaining 46% and reaching $3.29 at the time of writing, as shown the figure From CoinMarketCap.

The price of WIF has increased significantly since launch, recently exceeding $3. Source: CoinMarketCap.

moreover, WIF overtakes FLOKI as 4th largest memecoin by market capitalizationA few months after the launch, the total valuation reached $3.2 billion.

WIF was born in November last year when a Fornite player’s profile photo surfaced on the Solana network. Since then, A community is growing that doesn’t hide its excitement About Shiba Inu puppy with pink cap.

Dogecoin and other meme cryptocurrencies like Pepe (PEPE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), BONK (BONK) and Floki Inu (FLOKI) have been rallying amid a new Bitcoin rally since last February.

The value of WIF depends on community sentiment and speculative interest. Unlike some coins with utility applications, Dogecoin does not offer any specific use case beyond Memecoin.