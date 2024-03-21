In an effort to reduce the fees paid to use the network’s block space, Ethereum developers created “gas pumps”. It is a movement on social networks that aims to promote the increase of the gas limit per Ethereum block.

According to explain Developer Eric Conner, pump gas There is potential to reduce fees on Ethereum by between 15% and 33%. “We ask for cooperation from individual stakeholders, client teams, pools, and the community,” he wrote in reference to setting a higher amount as a gas limit to be used by each Ethereum validator per block.

Along with Connor, Argentinian Mariano Conti participated in the development of Pump the Gas. In your X account, stood out The decision of some validators to create blocks with a limit of 40 million GVE (the minimum unit of ETH) as a gas limit. This is exactly the range suggested by Conner and Conti.

Even Vitalik Buterin, co-founder and leader of Ethereum, was in favor Of such a solution. In January, the developer noted that the gas limit has not increased since 2021, despite Ethereum’s technological and adoption progress since then. Therefore, the increase is “appropriate”, he says.

At the time of writing, the most recent block on Ethereum still has a limit of 30 million gas. waterfall: blockchair,

As reported by CriptoNoticias, Ethereum activated its Denkun update a few days ago. Among other things, Denkun introduced changes in the organization of data in network accounting, in order to optimize its use and, especially, to reduce commissions in second layer (L2) networks.

How does the gas limit affect the commission?

Regarding the direct relationship between gas limit and commission on the official site of pump gas The following is explained. Gas is a fundamental concept to understanding how the Ethereum network works. It represents the computational work done by the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) for each operation, and the gas consumed by each operation. Basically, Gas is a unit to measure the resources consumed by an EVM, such as CPU cycles, disk accesses and memory.

Transactions on the Ethereum network involve several key components.: gas, gas price (fee paid per unit of gas), transaction cost (gas multiplied by gas price), gas limit (maximum amount of gas the user is willing to pay for a transaction) and per Block gas limit (maximum gas allowed in a block).

Increase the gas limit per block from 30,000,000 to 40,000,000, as proposed, Its purpose is to allow Ethereum to process a higher load of transactions per day.Which will potentially reduce gas fees on Layer 1 (L1) Ethereum by an estimated 15-33%.

“40 million is the new 30 million”, is the motto of Pump the Gas. waterfall: pump gas,

If a transaction consumes more gas than the set limit, it is canceled and the changes are refunded, but the user will still have to pay any gas fees associated with the work done up to that point. When demand is high on the Ethereum network, users compete to have their transactions included in a block. Under these circumstances, miners prefer transactions that offer higher gas fees, as this gives them higher rewards for including those transactions in the block.

increase gas limit Allows complex or computationally intensive transactions to be processed more easily, because they have a higher gas limit to meet. Additionally, by increasing the gas limit, users can set lower gas rates and still have a higher chance of their transactions being confirmed quickly. This is because miners have more room to include transactions in blocks with lower gas fees because there is more room for total gas capacity.