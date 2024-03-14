Important facts: Denkun’s consequences for the Ethereum network will not be immediate.

No significant changes related to Denkun have been seen in the price of ETH yet.

The update the Ethereum network experienced yesterday gives even more reasons to invest in Ether (ETH), according to Hashdex, an investment and asset management company.

Denkun, the name of the protocol update, came with the promise of Reduce the commission paid for making transactions In Ethereum and its other layers.

This news is particularly relevant Considering the notoriously high fees that characterize the Ethereum main chainEspecially in times of network congestion.

The update is based on two key concepts: blobs and temporary data storage.

On the one hand, the ability to generate blobs (“masses” or “blobs”), a mechanism for organizing data in blocks that optimizes the use of space in each of them. Similarly, the ability to save off-chain data (outside of Ethereum’s accounting) that is always available to nodes contributes to this optimization, as CryptoNoticias explained.

Most recent for Hashdex reportimportance of a New feature called Proto-DenkshardingWhich aims to improve Ethereum Rollup.

As Hashdex notes, the activation of the Denkun update marks “an important milestone in Ethereum’s latest developments.” Although the benefits of this update may not be immediate, This improvement is necessary to establish a technical framework that allows Ethereum to attract millions of new users and applications.

“For investors this not only signals improved utility and accessibility, but also solidifies Ethereum’s position as a leading platform for innovation and that ETH’s long-term investment thesis is becoming increasingly strong.” Hashdex, investment and asset management company.

Despite this, No significant changes have been seen in the price of ETH yet Related to Denkun. In fact, the cryptocurrency’s price has dropped 3% over the past 24 hours, falling from $4,000 to $3,847, as shown in the graph. trading view,

From Approach According to market analyst Mike Fay, digital assets will continue to be driven by “hype and, in some cases, scams” ​​in 2024. However, Fay believes there are valuable assets in this area and Proper capital allocation in these assets can generate great returns,

In this sense, ETH, the Ethereum cryptocurrency, the network created by Vitalik Buterin, Stands as one of the best long-term betsFay says.

Despite the risks and volatility inherent in the cryptocurrency world, Ethereum Remains the largest decentralized financial ecosystem in the digital asset sectorAs per analyst opinion.

However, the biggest risk remains regulatory uncertainty, especially when it comes to ETH classification. The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) continues to give importance to any other cryptocurrency other than Bitcoin Security (price title).

Furthermore, there is still a long way to go “from cheap transactions to mass adoption of traditional finance on the network.” In this panorama, ETH remains an attractive option for investors Who are looking for long-term opportunities in the cryptocurrency market.