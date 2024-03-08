Important facts: Despite the current resistance, nations will eventually succumb to Bitcoin.

The IMF promotes CBDCs, but they are rejected by the public.

Ever since El Salvador adopted Bitcoin (BTC) as legal tender in 2021, many have been wondering when the nation will actually start following the steps taken by the Central American country two years ago?

Some have tinkered with the idea, first with the Central African Republic (CAR) passing a law making it mandatory to accept payments in cryptocurrencies, but amendments were later made. The plan to copy the Bitcoin model established in El Salvador was thus abandoned, according to the law.

Apparently, Central African ruler Faustin-Archange Touadera bowed to pressure and abandoned the idea of ​​following in El Salvador’s footsteps.

At the time, first El Salvador and then the Central African Republic were criticized by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for their decision to adopt Bitcoin.

Later, the international organization, with a priority to support the economic and financial stability of all its members, practically banned For governments adopting Bitcoin Or any other crypto asset as legal tender.

So, in February 2023, it was released a document In which he presented nine policy measures focused on cryptocurrencies that its 190 member countries should adopt. The first measure on the list was “They do not grant official currency or legal tender status to crypto assets.”

Once the IMF document was released, the reasons why no country in the world followed El Salvador’s footsteps in adopting Bitcoin became clear.

We already know that a country that decides not to follow IMF guidelines may face negative consequences. This is a case of losing access to the loans given by the organization and hence, their financial condition is worsening.

Similarly, it may lose the confidence of foreign investors, have difficulty controlling its public debt, put pressure on its economy and have difficulties in obtaining financing to face the future.

ant

In this scenario, would states want to adopt Bitcoin as a local currency? Based on what he himself has demonstrated over the past two years, the answer is resounding.

And why follow the example that El Salvador is setting?

The Bitcoin experiment in El Salvador has been going on for about two and a half years, with the pioneering digital currency inspiring a number of changes. Not just because the nation He now has approximately 2,381 Bitcoins Generating profits, but also due to the fact that an ambitious vision of leveraging Bitcoin mining to grow the economy and attract investments is taking shape.

Bitcoin in El Salvador has been making profits since January last year. Source: nybtracker.

Additionally, credit rating agencies have improved the Central American country’s score, with its dollar bonds attracting investors. And, finally, El Salvador seems to demonstrate that not following IMF guidelines may not be so disastrous for states.

During this, IMF continues to raise questions on Bitcoin and in one of his last year’s report Provides support to countries developing their central bank digital currency (CBDC), even though, so far, they have been rejected by the majority.

There are many reasons why countries would want to follow the example that El Salvador is setting. One of the main things is that, like the Central American country, there are nations that are dependent on the currency of another, and therefore, they are at the mercy of their hegemon.

payable, Dependent countries suffer from monetary printing by major economies. They pay the costs of inflation and devaluation without being able to do anything to avoid it.

In addition, they bear the cost of US seigniorage, which is the cost of issuing their own currency, or the risks and consequences associated with currency issuance by economic powers. That is, the dollar from the United States, the euro from the European Union, and the yuan or renminbi from China.

As a dollar dependent country, By adopting Bitcoin, El Salvador laid the foundation for becoming an economically sovereign country.

It is still a dollar-based economy, but perhaps it is looking to leave behind its complete dependence on a currency that another country issues and controls at will. To some extent, he took a step toward the idea that, one day, he would not pay the price of monetary devaluation imposed by the economic decisions of the United States.

Central American countries The move coincided with the implementation of its Bitcoin law in September 2021., And like them, other nations, under similar circumstances, will surely follow in their footsteps.

Some people have probably already done this and kept it a secret. Not by making laws of course, but by maintaining funds in Bitcoin. While others will continue to try through legislative means. In any case, there is already a list of governments that own Bitcoin and it is headed by the United States.

The world’s governments own less than 3% of the total Bitcoin supply. Cryptonews infographic.

Yes, states will adopt Bitcoin

The resistance that El Salvador has maintained with the adoption of Bitcoin as legal tender leaves an exemplary image to the world: You can be a rebel to all the parameters established globally, and you can have an anti-inflationary currency. One can survive by earning profits through construction. Sovereign future from your country.

so soon they will rise States Pledge to Adopt Bitcoin, They will do so to such an extent that the monetary collapse of the United States and Europe will increase. This is something that these so-called economic powers are already managing and that is certainly why they are so interested in developing and promoting their CBDCs.

They see Bitcoin as a major threat, however, as they continue to raise tax rates for digital assets, increasing the search for criminals to seize BTC.

And amidst all this comes a Bitcoin ATH driven by huge institutional adoption via ETFs. Then, the price goes up and El Salvador announces its profits, and the states begin to realize that they have been less solvent every day.

They then decide to issue long-term loans at low rates to finance their Bitcoin purchases, and voila! In the blink of an eye, they already begin to follow a step by step that takes them down the already traveled roads of El Salvador. And yes, definitely yes, states will adopt Bitcoin.