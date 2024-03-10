Important facts: Each WLD token was trading at $12 per unit hours ago.

Currently, WLD falls into the technical support sector.

Last Wednesday, March 6, CriptoNoticias published an article titled “What’s happening with the WorldCoin price?” Had published an article titled. There was a reference to the difficulty that this cryptocurrency (or, more precisely, this token) had shown in continuing its upward trend.

Ultimately, WorldCoin (WLD) got caught in the current and its price reached new highs. Tomorrow, March 9, 2024, Each WLD traded at up to $12.

In the following graph, the platform is provided by trading viewYou can see how the price of WLD has fluctuated on the exchange BinanceWhich allows its trading.

WorldCoin (WLD) price with 4-hour candles on Binance exchange. Source: TradingView.

The organization behind WorldCoin There is a lot of criticism for the fact that it performs iris scans and biometric data on volunteers., who in turn receive bonuses in WLD tokens from time to time. Despite these criticisms – which went even further and led to judicial sanctions in some countries – the crypto asset market is showing resilience and strength.

Perhaps the fact that heavy names, like Sam Altman (ChatGPT co-creator) This is what creates expectations from investors who are involved in the WorldCoin project.

Moreover, WorldCoin’s expansion does not stop and, according to the organization’s data, More than 4 million people have had their iris scanned On devices it is said “orbs» And getting bonuses on WLD.

After WorldCoin token rises to $12, It has declined sharply due to which it is currently trading around $9.50, This price is important for WLD as it forms a support zone.

For this reason, any news that occurs in the coming hours and days will be important for WLD. It refers to both events that benefit or harm the cryptocurrency market in general, and the WorldCoin organization in particular.