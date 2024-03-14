Memecoin fashion (cryptocurrency based on memes) reached the land of River Plate with Magiba, a token of the Solana network that started as a joke, but in a matter of days it reached unexpected heights.

The creators of MAGAIBA are Juan Ruoco and Pablo Wasserman, hosts of the video podcast.bad circle, In the 171st edition of the program broadcast on March 7, Announced that they will be creating a cryptocurrency (more precisely, a token) called MAGAIBA,

And why Magaiba? The name comes from a video that went viral on the Internet, in which a Chinese woman is introducing her pet: An Argentine monkey lizard named MacGyver (which, according to this woman’s pronunciation, sounds like, in Spanish, “).Magaiba,,

Ruocco and Wasserman announced in their program: «To explain it easily, we are going to create a ‘crypto’, a small coin, it will be on the Solana blockchain because yes, because it works and it is cheap. And the way you start that is by creating liquidity. For someone to be able to acquire MAGAIBA, there must be money on the other side that allows them to operate. “We are going to create a market for Magaiba.”

Then, the hosts of Circulo Vicioso shared with their viewers in the same direction of the Solana network so that those interested can send SOL (the native cryptocurrency of that network) to create liquidity pools. The target was to reach around $1,200 in SOL,

Screenshot of the Circulo Vicioso video podcast. Source: Vicious Circle – YouTube.

Ultimately the required liquidity was achieved. On March 7, Wasserman posted on his X account:

«The Magaiba era began. In less than 12 hours we raised over $1,400 to create the cryptocurrency $MAGAIBA (so mild), with no hope of any return but glory. Pablo Wasserman, co-creator of Magaiba.

ThenThe token was issued, which can be traded from March 8 JupiterA decentralized exchange (DEX) from Solana.

Magaiba started Business For around $0.00006, Although a “gentlemen’s agreement” was established not to sell MAGAIBA, apparently, there were also people who conducted selling operations since its price rose and fell due to the simple law of supply and demand, as all Happens with cryptocurrencies. The token’s low liquidity resulted in significant price fluctuations. Nothing surprising till then.

Many followers of Sikulo Vicioso started receiving tokens for fun or, perhaps, as a sign of support for the YouTube channel. Furthermore, as cryptocurrency holders usually do after receiving their tokens, They began to spread Magaiba on social networksMainly in X. They did this, above all, by following the common practice with memecoins, which is to promote them through memes.

But, just after noon (UTC time) on March 10, everything started to change. Memes were already going viral and what started as community entertainment of a video podcast in Spanish took off Cross-Border, And thus, a lot of capital was entering Magaiba.

The following graph taken from the dexscreener platform allows us to see How has the price behavior of this token been? From the time of its release till the time of this publication. Each candle (red or green vertical bar) represents one hour.

Magaiba price in US dollars. Source: dexscreener.

The maximum price was reached on March 13 and was $0.02179. Considering that it started trading for $0.00006, this shows Growth of over 363X in just 5 days,

MAGAIBA’s market capitalization is relatively small (about $20 million at all-time high) and liquidity is relatively low, so Its price still has high volatility,

Prices are skyrocketing and the debate about Magaiba is also increasing

Magaiba left the borders of the followers of Circulo Visioso. Currently, it can be said that there already exists a community.Magabers», These are people who have acquired units of this token and feel part of the group that revolves around this financial asset.

in social networks There are many memes that depict Mgaiba as a hero,

And thus thanks to $MAGAIBA

Argentina repaid its debt to the IMF and became the world’s most prosperous country. so gentle

How good pic.twitter.com/dj0pE64i1h – Elián D. Alvarez 🦇🔊 (@eliandalvarez) 12 March 2024

In this context, it is worth asking: Is it morally right to expose a memecoin that has no use, nor does it solve any problem, but is merely used for entertainment – ​​in the words of Wasserman and Waite. – Was built?

Many people believe that there is no problem in doing this. Mariano Di Pietrantonio, co-founder of Num Finance and Maker Growth, wrote,

«Before they started becoming moral symbols of light, truth, and love, memecoins are just that: memes. They don’t want to put a non-existent cognitive load on him. It’s more like a game than anything else, like buying CSGO skins. Do not rush to put any money in the thermos, you will not be able to save yourself, you will not be able to become a millionaire. “Don’t be stupid.” Mariano Di Pietrantonio, co-founder of Num Finance.

Ariel Sabdar, CEO of stock broker Cocos Capital, also feels the same way. He They say What happened to MAGAIBA is “madness for wealth without foundation”. He says that, in his opinion, “it’s great to have fun with these tokens” but it is important to know that “the value of these things goes to zero in the medium term.” Therefore, remember that if someone wants to invest money in Magaiba, he should “always do so with great caution and with the knowledge that he could lose everything”.

Sebastian Serrano, Director of Ripple Exchange, agreed with Sabdar’s words and provided some suggestions: «Don’t invest money in what you can’t lose; If you’ve made money that could change your life, take at least a partial profit; It is a meme and its value is cultural; Some memes last longer and some less; “In this case also it serves as a community token.” Serrano says that “these last two points are the keys to evaluating its value. For highly financial people who want relaxation in cash flow, these things short-circuit them. As a final recommendation, he reminds us that the purpose for which MAGAIBA was launched was to have fun, which is why he recommends: “And no less important, laugh at yourself.”

Founder of Democracy Earth, Santiago Siri, They say Give importance to the cultural fact behind Magaiba: «The contribution of Pablo Wasserman and Juan Ruoco and their entire community to our techno pop culture should not be underestimated. A standing ovation from me from an ordinary follower made of cement.

But Not everyone is so happy with the popularity that this token, based on the Argentine monkey lizard, has gained, The point is that there is money involved and, no matter how many warnings are issued, it is inevitable that some people will buy MAGAIBA as if it were a serious investment in order to achieve economic returns.

Computer developer Gabriel Benmergui think over This is a scam and compared to ZoeCashCryptocurrency launched by Leonardo Cositorto, which defrauded investors by saying it was backed by gold bullion. benmergui says:

“The Argentinian crypto sector is experiencing its Zoecash. Financial scams are inevitable, the public simply renews itself. People who participate convince themselves that they are doing nothing wrong, that it is a shame for VideoMatch, and they tell others not to be angry if they lose money. “They have already crossed the line of insanity and giving the illusion of profits, a line they did not want to cross just 48 hours ago.” Gabriel Benmergui, computer developer.

X User who identifies herself as iamnicki.eth Thinking It seems like it’s okay for everyone to do what they want with their money. But Disagrees with ecosystem leaders exposing cryptocurrencies as extremely risky, «If you are a crypto reference, knowing that they read you beginner elementaryAt least you can explain that they’re being careful and that they’re buying something worthless beyond the FOMO of a pair… unless, of course, you’re attracted to exit liquidity“, says. This exit liquidity (or Exit Liquidity) refers to the fact that earlier investors sell their tokens to new ones in order to make a profit. And newcomers usually see the price of the token drop before getting rid of it.

For his part, the creator of this joke, which exceeded expectations, they assure They have no intention of earning money from this. “The purpose was to see how far the joke continued.” And the joke is on the rise,” says Ruocco. “We’ll see how long the joke lasts, but there’s no point in it.” Just take part in the meme and see: how far it goes,” he added.

Wasserman also calls for caution: “Let’s be very clear: The idea of ​​this is not to make money. We want people who put it in to pretend they lost it. We’re extremely transparent about it because In the shitcoin world projects are hyped up then they go away and leave people in disbelief. This is 100% for lol,

During this, Coin with the image of the Argentine monkey lizard continuously moving forward, Some exchanges have indicated that they have already set their sights on MAGAIBA. For example, from the Binance Argentina X account, publications were made about the token (which were later removed without explanation):

Binance Argentina mentioned MAGAIBA on its X account, but later removed them. Source: Binance Argentina – X.

And there are those who – a little joking, a little seriously – imagine a future in which this token fight him To industry giants like PEPE.

In all this, the call for caution from the creators of MAGAIBA should always be present. As CryptoNoticias has explained on several occasions, Memecoin has no fundamental value and should not be considered a serious financial investment, Just as some have made money from them, many more have lost, at times, money that they could not afford to lose.