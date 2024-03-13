In the final weeks of the lawsuit, which aims to shed light on the true identity of the man behind the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto, plaintiffs Crypto Open Patent Alliance (COPA) presented their closing arguments yesterday, revealing that Craig Wright committed perjury. . , For this reason, the organization of Bitcoin defenders is planning to charge the businessman before the United Kingdom Public Prosecutor’s Office so that they consider prosecuting him and even sending him to jail.

one in Basic lesson, In a submission to the court, lawyers from the Coalition of Bitcoin Defenders indicated that, because the Australian businessman “attempted very serious fraud” against the court handling the case, they will ask the prosecution to consider Prosecute him for the crimes of perjury and perverting the course of justice.

as defined prehispanic dictionary In legal Spanish, the crime of perjury is the action of failing to tell the truth when declaring, confessing, reporting or translating before a judge or competent authority; under oath

“It is clearer than ever – there is no doubt – that Dr. Wright is not Satoshi Nakamoto. “He did not write the Bitcoin white paper, create the Bitcoin code, or implement the Bitcoin system,” COPA lawyers insisted.

As COPA members see it, “Dr. Wright has been shown to lie on an extraordinary scale and it is difficult to think of a precedent for what he has done.”

“(Wright) has fabricated an entire biographical story, and produced tranche after tranche of false documents to support it,” the lawyers say. “The issue of identity should be resolved in favor of the developer defendants in COPA and the Bitcoin defenders’ primary claim,” he said.

Wright faces years in a British prison for crimes of perjury and perverting the course of justice. For perjury alone, the maximum penalty is up to 7 years in prison. Whereas by distorting the process of justice, The punishment can be increased to life imprisonment.

COPA vs. Wright lawsuit continues

For several weeks now, Wright has been facing a lawsuit in the High Court of London, United Kingdom against lawyers from the Crypto Open Patent Alliance. In the case, Businessman claims he is the real Satoshi NakamotoThe creator of Bitcoin, who disappeared without a trace in 2013.

This Wednesday, March 13 continue The lawsuit, which is already in its final stages, is expected to see closing arguments presented before Judge Edward James Mailer in the case.

In late February, Wright, known in the community as “Fakitoshi“He presented evidence before the court to buttress his claim that he was the one who created Bitcoin. However, they were false evidence, as reported by CryptoNoticias, which was also confirmed by their own lawyers.

In that line of thought, COPA lawyers criticize that Wright “falsified documents during the trial and convicted multiple people, alleging implausible technical excuses and suggesting a vast and ever-growing conspiracy to entrap him, This was all done in an effort to avoid him.” Your responsibility.”

COPA said in its brief, “His evolving excuses bordered on the ridiculous at times, but as was clear from the outset, Dr. Wright’s conduct is no laughing matter.” He also recalled that just weeks earlier, the self-styled Nakamoto had spent his time on the witness stand “defaming, blaming, and attacking anyone identified as defending his position, even ​That including its own experts and a range of law firms.” “Lawyers previously employed by that (Ontaire law firm).”

“In short, Wright has attempted to commit a very serious fraud on the Court. COPA therefore believes that it is necessary that the documents be sent to the Director of the Public Ministry so that he can consider prosecution for the crimes of perjury and perverting the course of justice,” as he explains.

Lawyers insist that Wright committed perjury and fraud to an extraordinary degree Due to “defending his statements based on fiction”.

“Each time he was caught in a lie, he responded to the accusation with more lies, ultimately leading to numerous absurd conspiracy theories,” the lawyers commented. The lawyers also took the time to clarify that they Wright’s defenders do not criticize the proceedings. , “since he very skillfully represented the practitioner’s interests and his duty to the Court, within the bounds of professional ethics.”