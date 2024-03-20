Important facts: BlackRock is planning a dollar-denominated institutional liquidity fund in collaboration with Securitize.

There is an Ethereum token whose name is similar to that of an investment fund.

Financial asset management company BlackRock, together with tokenization company Securitize, has filed an application with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Launch an Institutional Liquidity Fund,

Few details are still known about this fund It is named “BlackRock USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund Limited”., For now, all the information available is what is found in Form Filed with the SEC. There you can see that the minimum investment for this financial product is $100.00.

What has caught my attention is There is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum network (issued before the SEC filing) that has the same name as the liquidity pool.,

“connecting the dots” It is thought that this will be a token fund in Ethereum And some people on social networks have said this. But the truth is that, as of this publication, there has been no official confirmation from BlackRock or Securitize.

In the following image you can see information about it ethereum token Named “BlackRock USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund”:

Information about tokens allegedly associated with BlackRock on Etherscan. Source: Etherscan.

Probably the companies related to this presentation will give statements in the next few hours or days. If this does not happen, in any case more details will be known through the documents submitted to the SEC and CryptoNoticias will report on the progress.

let’s remember this BlackRock is one of the companies that has launched a Bitcoin ETF in the United States And an Ethereum spot ETF application is also pending approval (or rejection). It is the world’s largest investment fund manager.