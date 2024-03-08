Bitcoin (BTC) is at the center of financial attention, setting new all-time high prices.

With a rise of 57% in the past month, many investors may be wondering if it is still the right time to join in on the leading digital currency craze.

bearing this in mind The extreme volatility that characterizes Bitcoin should be a cause for caution, CriptonNoticias asked some experts what their opinion was on the matter.

Trader and analyst Juan Tellez told CryptoNoticias this It’s still a good time to buy BitcoinHowever he cautions that you need to look at Bitcoin spot ETFs first, as it is advisable to enter into these as long as the funds buy at the rate they are holding.

Bitcoin-based funds launched in January this year performed so well that they hit a new record on March 5 They recorded a trading volume of $10 billion.

So far, the ETF has accumulated 167,863 BTC, led by BlackRock (IBIT) and Fidelity (FBTC), as seen in the following image from Bitmex Research.

List of Bitcoin ETFs and their BTC holdings in the United States. Source: Bitmex Research.

A special case is that of Grayscale (GBTC), which remains the most Bitcoin-held ETF not only in the United States, but in the world. It holds 385,000 BTC, but maintains daily output. GBTC held over 600,000 BTC when it launched as an ETF due to high demand for it when it previously operated as another type of fund. You now only have 412,000 BTC. High fees prompted investors to exit GBTC and switch to other ETFs.

For Cristobal Pereira, CEO of educational platform Coleg, it is possible to continue buying Bitcoin in the long term and even in this period. Bull Run In a very short period of time.

In his long-term analysis, Pereira takes Michael Saylor’s point to heart by maintaining that we are in the Golden Age of Bitcoin, which began with the approval of ETFs in January 2024 and will end in November 2034 when they are already mined. Will have been done. 99% of Bitcoin. “It is during this process that we will see the strongest growth of Bitcoin, especially at levels retail And institutional,” the expert assured CryptoNoticias.

in the short term, and especially for Bull Run“The halving has not yet been implemented, and history has shown that the Bitcoin price typically has two strong peaks during bullish times,” explains Pereira.

The first peak experienced is the one mentioned at the beginning of this article, with the BTC price repeating its all-time high in 2021. Pereira says second “big” peak for Bitcoin is yet to be seenBut that will be what takes BTC above $100,000He claims.

Other BTC price predictions

Other experts and market analysts believe that Bitcoin will not be halved based on various factors.

In the case of analysis firm Stony Chambers, it offers an optimistic outlook by predicting a continued upward trend for BTC in the coming months. His estimate is $175,000 per bitcoin. Keep the target range between $140,000 and $210,000,

The forecast is supported by the halving as well as other aspects, for example the utility of the Bitcoin network and layer 2 scalability projects.

The milestone, due to its proximity (as it will take place next April) is the event that has the full attention of the community, because Has historically been the catalyst for new highs in Bitcoin’s price,

The process of issuing Bitcoin, which occurs approximately every four years, has proven to boost demand and value of the asset.

Investor, entrepreneur and financial teacher Robert Kiyosaki predicted a few days ago that BTC would reach $100,000 in the next 4 months. And by the end of the year, They expect it to be $300,000.

Their confidence in the digital currency is rooted in their belief US dollar is certain to dieIs advising investors to buy “gold, silver and bitcoin” to store their value characteristics,

For his part, Willy Woo, a market analyst, estimates that the price will exceed $125,000 before the end of 2025. Wu also identifies Bitcoin spot ETFs as key drivers.

Usefulness of DCA in volatile markets

In this context of bullish expectations, Téllez recommends that one is interested in You should be careful when buying Bitcoin for the first timeAnd the higher the price increases, the more careful you have to be. He believes that “it is a good idea to make progressive purchases in corrections (if any), not buy everything at once and always keep some liquidity in reserve.”

In these cases, the DCA (Dollar Cost Averaging) strategy It is presented as a useful tool for investors,

This technique involves purchasing a fixed amount of Bitcoin at regular intervals, regardless of its current price. This allows you to enter Bitcoin little by little and in fractions.

In a volatile market like cryptocurrencies, DCA helps mitigate the risks associated with daily price fluctuations, Averaging the purchase price allows investors to accumulate Bitcoin more consistently and over a longer period of time.,

If the market goes down, you will get more BTC for the same amount of dollars. If it rises, the dollar’s gains will diminish while BTC’s accumulation will continue.

Although the future of Bitcoin remains uncertain, the optimistic outlook of experts and the proven usefulness of DCA provide investors with reason to remain cautious and carefully consider their strategies during this period for the market-leading digital currency.

Recommended Reading:

the explanation:This article is written for informational purposes. It should not be considered investment advice or financial recommendations. Each investor is responsible for conducting his or her own research.