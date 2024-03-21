Important facts: The analyst says, we will have to wait for the purchasing power of big investors to increase.

The majority opinion is that the bullish phase of Bitcoin is not over yet.

CryptoQuant, data company on-chain Regarding cryptocurrencies, an analyst named Crypto Dan has shared a report on what Bitcoin (BTC) lacks for an upside comeback.

“It is time to wait a while until the purchasing power of American institutions and whales increases,” Description, For now, these actors, who trade in large volumes while driving price fluctuations, they are reducing their purchases, This is shown by the Coinbase Premium GAP metric shown below.

This metric shows the difference between the price of Bitcoin against the dollar (USD) on Coinbase Pro and Tether (USDT) on Binance. When its value increases, it shows that whales are increasing their purchases. On the other hand, when it falls, as it is happening now, it shows that their demand has decreased or they are selling the coins.

The white line shows the price of Bitcoin while the other shows the GAP of Coinbase Premium. Source: CryptoQuant.

It should be noted that large investors such as institutional investors are called whales because they hold more than 1,000 Bitcoins. Coinbase Pro is an exchange targeted at these types of actors, unlike Binance which targets a retail audience. Therefore, their sites are important in identifying market movements.

According to the analysis, “Given Bitcoin’s rapid rise in recent months, it seems likely that the correction will continue for some time to come.” However, he cautions that this panorama may end before mid-year,

“It seems likely that before the end of the first half of 2024, we will see the market rise again, with buying from US institutions and whales increasing the Coinbase premium,” he concluded.

This scenario comes as Bitcoin is undergoing a correction after reaching a new all-time high (ATH) last week. As seen below, it was approximately US$73,800.

Bitcoin price last week. waterfall: trading view,

Macroeconomics encourages whale investment

Whales’ expectations of an increase in purchasing power, which would lead to purchases of Bitcoin, are based on favorable macroeconomic data this year. The United States Federal Reserve (Fed) did not revise interest rates and strengthened its stance of reducing the country’s annual inflation to 2% after its previous record of 3.4%.

“Economic activity was growing at a solid pace. “Employment growth remained strong and the unemployment rate remained low,” Indian The Fed in its rate decision on March 20. Similarly, it remained hopeful of reducing rates in view of the low inflation trend.

Economic growth and low inflation that drive down rates lead to an optimistic outlook for the marketBecause it means more capital for institutions and whales who can get into risk assets like Bitcoin.

Moreover, the tailwinds for the markets are not seen only in this economic strength. According to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the world economy is recovering better than months ago. this organization Hope That it will remain moderate and that inflation will generally continue to decline.

Meanwhile, Argentina, which had the highest annual inflation in the world last year, is experiencing a monthly decline amid surging demand for Bitcoin. As per local exchange LemonBuying volume of the currency is close to reaching its highest weekly level in 20 months.

The incident comes two months after the launch of a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) in the United States Demand for digital currency has increased among traditional and institutional investors, As reported by CryptoNoticias, experts like businessman Samson Mow say Bitcoin could reach US$100,000 this year as the halving approaches.

Halving is the event that halves the issuance of Bitcoin every four years, with the next edition taking place in April 2024. This phenomenon limits the pressure on miners, making growth possible in conditions of low demand.