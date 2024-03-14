Important facts: Bitcoin (BTC) recorded a new all-time high price in the early hours of March 11, 2024.

There is no support or resistance above $72,000, as this is uncharted territory.

Bitcoin (BTC) has exceeded $72,000 and, at the time of this publication, its price is reaching new all-time highs.

The following graph provided by TradingView allows you to appreciate the price movement of Bitcoin over the past month:

Bitcoin price for the last 30 days. Source: TradingView.

When a financial asset, such as BTC, exceeds all the points previously achieved, it is said to be Enters the “price search field”, This means that the asset is trading in a range never seen before, and therefore, there are no previous price reference highs or resistance that can guide investors’ expectations.

This phenomenon commonly occurs with any type of asset in the financial markets, but This is especially notable in the case of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies. Due to its high volatility and relative newness.

In such a context, market sentiment plays an important role. Investors’ perception of the asset’s future value can push prices into the value discovery zone. Generalized optimism or pessimism can have a significant impact. And, at the time of this publication, Investor sentiment is one of extreme greedaccording to the famous ‘Fear and Greed Index’‘ which evaluates various parameters.

Fear and Greed Index for the cryptocurrency market. Source: alternative.me

2 types of investors are entering Bitcoin

This all happens at the same time that, as detailed by CryptoNoticias, there are two types of investors entering the Bitcoin and cryptocurrency markets these days.

The first one is that institutional or corporate investors, These typically access the market through regulated instruments, for example, Bitcoin ETFs or other types of funds listed on traditional markets.

According to the data of coinshareLast week, Capital inflows into these funds broke historical records, As can be seen in the following graph, over $2.7 billion came in in just one week:

Weekly capital inflows into cryptocurrency investment funds. Source: CoinShares.

and in particular, Recently Approved Bitcoin ETFs Are Succeeding in the United States, both in trading volume and assets under management. In particular, the iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF, issued and managed by the company BlackRock, has already accumulated about 200,000 BTC.

But Bitcoin doesn’t just rely on institutional investors. Retailers slowly begin to enter (or return to) the marketAttracted by high prices.

High prices of Bitcoin attract new investors. Source: Phemex.

Yesterday, this information portal showed how Searches for the word “Bitcoin” on Google suddenly increased At levels not seen since 2020. The same happens with visiting websites related to the Bitcoin or cryptocurrency industry.

In the words of Colombian analyst Juan Rodríguez, Retail investors will constitute a “second bullish wind” for Bitcoin, And, this time, that wind is beginning to feel stronger.

How high can Bitcoin go?

This should be expected in the coming days High volatility for BTC price, Just as many people want to acquire Bitcoin and do not want to miss out, there are also many others who think the price is too high and get rid of their stake to take profits. This battle between bulls and bears will create turmoil in Bitcoin prices.

However, in the medium and long term, The upward trend is inevitable, Adding to the buying pressure by Bitcoin ETFs is the fact that the next halving is very close (an event that reduces Bitcoin issuance and has always been an upward driver for the digital currency’s price). According to the countdown found in Home by cryptonoticiousThe halving will occur on April 20, 2024 (this may change depending on the speed of mining the next blocks of the Bitcoin network).

And, although the upward trend is inevitable, attempting to determine it is debatable. What will be the maximum limit of Bitcoin in this cycle?, There are no unanimous answers on this, because technical and fundamental analysis are not exact sciences. The opinion of every analyst influences a lot.

For example, CryptoNoticias has reported that Argentinian influencer Manuel Terrones Godoy (nicknamed “kManuS”) has predicted a super cycle for Bitcoin in 2024 and 205. According to him, BTC will behave like it has never done before, In this super cycle, Terrence Godoy established what, in his opinion, the BTC limit will be:

«They ask me to sell securities and I’m going to take a chance: in this cycle I imagine a Bitcoin at $500,000 and an Ethereum between $10,000 and $15,000. This will happen? I hope that, maybe it will grow more or maybe it will grow less. I do not know. But it goes up, up. Because once you get the hang of it, Bitcoin is great. Manuel Terones Godoy, popularizer of the cryptocurrency industry.

For its part, analytics firm NodeCharts has made projections based on extrapolation of on-chain metrics from previous bullish cycles. Their forecast ranges from a maximum of $97,000 to $125,000 per bitcoin.,

Robert Kiyosaki, the famous author of personal finance books, has also spoken on this topic. he estimates Bitcoin will reach $100,000 in July and could reach $300,000 by the end of the year,

As you can see, there are many opinions, but it is impossible to predict the exact price. For this reason, anyone who wants to take profits (that is, sell their BTC for fiat money) must have an exit strategy. Perhaps, Selling part of the BTC sequentially as the price rises (a reverse DCA) is an option to consider.,

