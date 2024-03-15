Important facts: If El Salvador were a public company, it would be the eighth company with the most Bitcoins in its treasury.

The Bitcoin that El Salvador has accumulated is equivalent to more than $383 million.

The address where El Salvador stores Bitcoin (BTC) is now public. As CryptoNoticias reported last night, President Nayib Bukele ended the mystery and announced the address where BTC acquired by his government can be seen.

At the time of this publication, as can be seen in any block explorer, in that Address 5,689.70 bitcoins are stored Which is equivalent to more than $383 million at current prices.

This figure is comparatively small, compared, for example, to the 205,000 BTC that the company MicroStrategy has in its treasury; Or the 223,645 BTC that backs the BlackRock company’s ETF.

Anyway, 5,689 BTC is not an insignificant amount. According to information provided by the BitcoinTreasury platform, Outperforms at least 10 Bitcoin-based ETFs and investment fundsOf the world, personally.

Investment funds with less bitcoin than El Salvador. Source: BitcoinTreasuries.

Some of these funds are ETFs that were approved in the United States this year: Of the companies Invesco Galaxy and Franklin Templeton.

There are also ETFs and investment funds from other countries, such as Switzerland, Germany, Brazil, and Canada, that manage smaller amounts of Bitcoin than El Salvador.

Other than this, If El Salvador were a publicly traded company, it would be the eighth company with the most BTC in its treasury., This is because it holds more BTC than cryptocurrency industry giants like CleanSpark, Exodus, Canaan, and Bitfarms.

As far as publicly traded companies are concerned, El Salvador is ahead of only MicroStrategy, Marathon, Tesla, Coinbase, Hut 8, Riot and BlockAs seen in the image below:

The 20 publicly traded companies with the most BTC in their treasury. Source: BitcoinTreasuries.

The fact that Bukele made the Bitcoin address of the Salvadoran state public has been well received by the Bitcoiner community, as it allows anyone to audit the country’s reserves in real time.