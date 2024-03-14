In a world increasingly driven by Bitcoin technology and cryptocurrencies, energy efficiency has become a central concern for miners around the world. It is in this context that an innovative solution has emerged from Dubai that promises to change the landscape of cryptocurrency mining: Electric Hosting in Dubai.

Transparent and affordable fixed cost with electric hosting in Dubai from Minandovoy

Electric hosting in Dubai offers a transparent and affordable fixed cost structure for miners. With a per kWh price of only $0.07/kWh, Electricity costs have reduced significantly Compared to other sectors, cryptocurrency mining offers greater profitability.

Additionally, with an installation cost of €125 per machine and an annual maintenance fee of €60, miners can plan their expenses with clarity and confidence. Shipping the machines from Hong Kong to Abu Dhabi and then to hosting costs a total of 300 euros per machine, which guarantees efficient logistics and no additional surprises.

A hosting that gives you flexibility and maximum security

Electric Hosting in Dubai offers flexibility in electricity payments, allowing monthly or block options of 3 or 6 months. With a minimum contract of 12 months, Miners can operate with peace of mind and long-term stability,

In addition, the slot in which the machines are located is protected by a 24-hour alarm and video surveillance system, which provides unique security for mining equipment.

Latest generation mining machines at competitive prices

With Electric Hoisting in Dubai, state-of-the-art machines are offered at highly competitive prices. model Bitmain KS3 (KAS)–9.4TH/s, Antminer L7-9.5TH/s And Bitmain Antminer KS5-20TH/s They provide exceptional performance with optimized power consumption.

With prices of 18,000, 6,000 and 31,600 euros respectively, these machines offer a The right balance between performance and profitability, With well-calculated monthly power consumption, miners can maximize their profits while minimizing their operating costs.

Calculating power consumption of Bitmain Antminer KS5 20 TH/s

The Bitmain Antminer KS5 20 TH/s consumes 3,000 W/h. With a price of 0.07 $/kWh and consumption of 3000 W/h, the monthly electricity expenditure will be About 142 euros in Dubai hosting Regarding the 269 euros that it will be in Spain.

In short, Electric Staking in Dubai represents a step forward in the cryptocurrency mining industry. It offers a unique combination of low cost, operational flexibility and strong security. Dubai is at the forefront of energy innovation and mining i am going First of all, the future of cryptocurrency mining has never been brighter.

Learn more about Minandovoy and visit their website:

The content and links provided in this article are for informational purposes only. CriptoNoticias does not provide legal, financial or investment recommendations or advice, nor does it replace due diligence of each interested party. CriptoNoticias does not endorse any investments or similar offers promoted here. Visit our disclaimer for more details.