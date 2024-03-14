The price of TonCoin (TON), the native cryptocurrency of The Open Network, has increased by nearly 20% in the last 24 hours. The increase came after a statement to the press by Pavel Durov, co-founder and owner of messaging platform Telegram.

“We hope to be profitable, if not this year, then next year,” Durov said. publication From the Financial Times newspaper. It is also shown there Telegram may consider initial public offering (IPO),

IPO is the process by which A private company becomes a publicly traded company When offering your shares for the first time. This process allows the company to raise capital from public investors. The transition from private to public gives companies access to capital to grow and expand beyond their original funding sources, such as private investors, venture capital, and bank loans.

The Financial Times assures that “Two people close to the matter said Telegram would probably aim to list in the United States once the company achieves profitability and market conditions become favorable.”

Although These reports, at least as of now, do not have the nature of official information.Has had an impact on the world of cryptocurrencies, more precisely on the aforementioned TON.

As CriptoNoticias explains, TON was a project launched by Telegram in 2017, but currently – following the messaging company’s separation in 2020 – it is 100% in the hands of the grid’s community of users and developers. Despite this, Many people still believe that TON is a Telegram cryptocurrencyThis is why news considered favorable for Telegram usually has a positive impact on the price of TON.

In the following chart provided by Trading View, you can see the price behavior of Toncoin over the past month:

Toncoin (TON) price. Source: TradingView.

Today, March 11, TON growth is close to 20% And its price is $3.26. Anyway, as can be seen, the cryptocurrency has been in a bullish trend for a long time.

Despite this price surge, TON is still down 43% from its all-time high in November 2021. At the time, the cryptocurrency was trading at $5.84 with a similar past trading with Telegram.