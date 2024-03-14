Important facts: USDT dominates 70% of the stablecoin market and has over $100 billion in capitalization.

Celo uses a thin client, which is ideal for running on low-performance devices.

The company that issues the world’s most widely used stablecoin, Tether, revealed the expansion of USDT to the Celo network, which focuses on fast and low-cost payments in mobile applications. Tether, the leader in the stablecoin market with 70% share, leverages Celo’s compatibility with Ethereum to expand its reach to a wide variety of devices around the world.

Celo is a network known for its use of infrastructure designed for low-resource devices., like mobile phones. Its main objective is to provide a platform suitable for the execution and fast payments of decentralized applications (dApps) with commissions close to US$0.005 at the time of writing this note, according to the official website of the project.

With the advent of the cello, USDT can be used to make transfers locally on the network and pay for gas in DApps, although the latter depends on the approval of the proposal that cLabs will submit in this regard. He release Tether has detailed the applicability of USDT in projects like Opera MiniPay in the Celo ecosystem, along with its ultralight wallet in countries like Kenya and Ghana.

For users, the main advantage is related to the possibility of operating with very low costs in the application ecosystem compatible with Ethereum. The statement also clarified that Celo’s carbon-negative network will “not only ensure the accessibility of USDT via mobile devices, but will also maintain the financial transparency and low costs” that Tether adopts.

The Tether and Celo ecosystem ushers in a new era of accessibility and utility for digital currency users, which is a significant milestone for both platforms (…). “Celo’s mobile focus and broad ecosystem, spanning over 1,000 projects in over 150 countries, aligns perfectly with Tether’s goal of expanding reach.” Tether statement on launch of USDT on Celo.

USDT joins Celo ecosystem

According to Defilama data, Existence 48 protocol Decentralized Finance (DeFi) on Celo., Together, they have accumulated a total value locked (TVL) of US$266 million. The most prominent are Mento Protocol, which allows the issuance of algorithmic stablecoins (e.g. Celo USD, CUSD), and decentralized exchanges (dexes) Uniswap and Curve.

In this sense, the companies expressed that “USDT will join a variety of stable assets on Celo, including solutions such as Mento’s EXOF and CREAL, which are based on the CFA franc (used in 14 countries in sub-Saharan Africa) and the Brazilian real. Let’s follow Real.” Respectively”. The text continues, “This integration expands the use cases for stable assets on Celo, including, but not limited to, remittances, savings, loans, peer-to-peer (P2P) payments and cross-border transactions. are not limited.”

for its part, USDT is widely the leading stablecoin in the market with 70% dominance and capitalization of US$102,167 million. If all cryptocurrencies in the market are considered, only Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) are ahead in capitalization.

As previously reported in CriptoNoticias, USDT is now available in 16 networks. These include mainstays in the DeFi ecosystem, such as Algorand, Avalanche, Ethereum, EOS, Liquid Network, Near, Omni, Polygon, Solana, Bitcoin Cash’s Standard Ledger Protocol, Statemine, Statemint, Tezos, and Tron.