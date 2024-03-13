Important facts: This ETF became the fastest ETF to manage $10 billion.

MicroStrategy may have purchased more BTC, this has not yet been reported.

MicroStrategy, the publicly traded company with the most Bitcoin (BTC) in the world, has been overtaken by an ETF in the number of holdings in the digital currency. This is BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT).

As can be seen in their following screenshot Website, BlackRock ETF increases its reserves to more than 215,000 bitcoins,

The IBIT Bitcoin ETF is backed by over 215,000 BTC. Source: BlackRock.

According to the latest MicroStrategy report, has acquired 205,000 bitcoins through multiple purchases More than three and a half years. His most recent purchase was three days ago of 12,000 units of the currency. At least this is the last one that has been announced so far.

It should be noted that MicroStrategy is not a company specifically dedicated to anything related to the cryptocurrency ecosystem, but rather provides software services. Your holdings in digital currency are meant as an investment because of its upside potential.

BlackRock ETF’s Bullish Bitcoin Accumulation Displayed Above MicroStrategy It has attracted significant interest among investors,

In addition to reaching this milestone, it was the first of 10 Bitcoin ETFs launched in the United States to accumulate $10 billion in assets under management.

BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF is the second largest in the world

Currently, IBIT is the second most widely held digital currency ETF in the world after Grayscale (GBTC). However it may be on its way to snatching the throne, as the said fund has been losing its BTC due to continuous capital outflows since its launch. According to data from, he currently holds 400,165 Bitcoins. bitcoin treasuries,

BlackRock is the issuer of investment funds with the largest assets under management in the world., which may have led to demand for IBIT. Additionally, as with the rest of the ETFs launched in the United States, it has cheaper commission rates than GBTC which may attract investors.

An ETF is an exchange-traded investment fund. When it’s spot one, as described here, it means you invest directly in an asset. That is why their purchases push the price of the said asset upward.

BlackRock’s Bitcoin purchases have served as a key factor in driving up the currency’s price Which, at the time of this publication, represents an all-time high above $73,000.