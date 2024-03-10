Coinbase (COIN) shares on the New York Stock Exchange broke a major hurdle to continue their bullish path. At its close on Friday, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) on the second-largest cryptocurrency exchange in the market surpassed figures not seen in some years.

As can be seen in the graph trading view COIN price on Wall Street is also associated with this publication closed at US$256.62 Last Friday, March 8, 2024.

is about An increase of 54.6% in just 3 weeks. According to that platform’s records, COIN shares traded above USD 165.98 on February 19.

A price above $250 for COIN shares has not been seen since December 2021. just on date When prices started falling Exchanges on Wall Street, prompted by the bear market of the year 2022 (or “Crypto Winter”).

Coinbase’s current stock price is the same as it was a few years ago. Source: TradingView.

COIN shares traded around $30, at their lowest level since Coinbase debuted on Wall Street in 2021. This was in January 2023. Now, with the current price, the discussion is taking place 750% growth in just one year,

This is a remarkable increase considering each share of Coinbase exchanges US$250 on Wall Street. They represent a key price point to continue the bullish trend. This is because COIN hovered between US$250 for several months in 2021, turning that figure into support and resistance levels.

Therefore, upon crossing that above mark, projections suggest that the price will move upwards which is also driven by the fact that this company is the main custodian of Bitcoin which also supports the recently approved exchange-traded fund. BTC Spot Exchange (ETF). These financial products Has produced over US$100,000 million In trade volume.

However, there is still some way to go before COIN shares reach all-time highs on the New York Stock Exchange. While there has been a significant increase, the current price is US$256 it’s still at 30% The highest recorded price was US$342.

The rise that COIN stocks have experienced over the past year has made them a more profitable investment than Bitcoin. This is in the opinion of analysis firm Cavenagh Research, which indicated that this company is a “productive asset,” while BTC is a “non-productive,” as reported by CryptoNoticias.