Important facts: Max Keizer assured that an improved credit rating has now been established for El Salvador.

They celebrate that El Salvador enforces transparency, as it involves public funds.

Yesterday, Thursday, March 14, was a historic day for El Salvador, when re-elected President Nayib Bukele made public for the first time a Bitcoin address linked to the Salvadoran state. A milestone that the Bitcoiners community around the world applauded in style.

ViaExplain where the BTC are held Which his government has bought since September 2021 and has generated through various programs and initiatives.

John Dennehy, leader of the Salvadoran educational project Mi Primer Bitcoin, was one of the first to do so. Appreciate Bukele’s actions. As Bitcoiner sees it, transparency “should be a standard.” In his opinion, “Once again El Salvador leads by example.”

With this, Dennehy highlights that teaching or influencing others is about demonstrating through one’s actions and behaviors what one really wants to convey. In this case, it is a government that displays transparency by disclosing where it stores part of the country’s treasury, and it does so through the Bitcoin network.

Bitcoiner and businessman Max Keizer, who is currently a member of the government National Bitcoin Office of El Salvador, expressed a similar opinion. he claimed With the release of the Bitcoin address, “the cat is out of the bag and the rating agencies are paying attention.”

“Bitcoin materially changes the quality of the collateral base layer of a country’s finance and sets up a credit rating upgrade in the near future. Bukele is sovereign. Goodbye International Monetary Fund.” Max Keizer, member of the National Bitcoin Office of El Salvador.

Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele made a Bitcoin address public for the first time in history, CryptoNoticias reports. There are over 5,600 BTC stored there, which will be transferred to a cold wallet that will be stored in a physical vault within the national territory. The data comes after years of speculation about Bitcoin holdings acquired by Bukele and his government.

Mi Primer Bitcoin leader praised Bukele. Source: X.

The first Bitcoin is in Fort Knox El Salvador

Brian Morgenstern, public policy leader at mining company Riot, the high Bukele’s transparency with his revelations. He assured that the first known “Bitcoin Fort Knox” is located in El Salvador. Fort Knox is a military installation where the largest stockpile of gold owned by the United States is stored.

“The US government and many others hold BTC, but not openly as a strategic reserve asset. “This is a significant advance,” Morgenstern said.

Danny Allos, Argentinian Bitcoiner, United in celebration highlighting that Bukele “did the right thing” by publishing the Bitcoin address. Where the stores of all the citizens of the country are kept.

“This is public money and transparency is essential. This allows all Salvadorans to monitor their funds,” Alos stressed. Bitcoiner corresponds with user @omercier, who will make it bigger El Salvador is “the first country in the world to publish its repository address.”

For bitcoiner Alex Gladstein, current strategy leader at the Human Rights Foundation (HRF) in 20 years There Many large countries want 5,689 BTC, like El Salvador has today. Considering this, in 20 years, Bitcoin will be much higher than its current priceDue to the effects of supply and demand.

Gladstein suggests that in a few years there will be countries that will regret not investing in Bitcoin. Source: X.

“There is no doubt that Bukele transforms the country”

Bitcoiner and BTC evangelist Juan Fonseca also in Latin America reacted Positive attitude towards the revelations made by Bukele. In Enthusiast’s opinion, “There is now no doubt that the President is transforming the country and he is doing it in an efficient and transparent manner.”

“Bitcoin is the best way to save a country’s economy,” he said. “Anyone, starting today, can review the address and be certain that the country’s BTCs are real, they are there and they are strengthening the country’s reserves and economy.”

Something similar to what was expressed by Sandy Waves, a Salvadoran tourist guide for whom investing in Bitcoin “It means our country is on the path to prosperity.”

“With funds stored in cold wallets, we are ready to achieve financial freedom. As BTC grows, we are on our way to paying off the (IMF) debt, ushering in a new era of prosperity and freedom,” Waves said.