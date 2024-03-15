Important facts: It is important to know how much Bitcoin is in total possession of the Salvadoran state.

What happens when they want to sell or transfer those BTC? Is there an established protocol?

El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele settles an outstanding “debt”. Although Bitcoin (BTC) has been legal tender in the Central American country since 2021, and the government has been buying BTC since then, the address holding those coins was not known.

What if it was all a lie? What if there are no such BTC purchases? Were Questions that were hovering not only among the people of Salvador, but also among the entire Bitcoiner community Which, for 3 years, has had its eye on “America’s little thumb.”

These doubts were dispelled yesterday, at least partially. As CryptoNoticias reported, the Salvadoran President published on his social network account X:

“We have decided to transfer a large portion of our Bitcoins to a cold wallet and store that cold wallet in a physical vault within our national territory. You can call this our first Bitcoin piggy bank. “It’s not much, but it’s honest work.” Nayib Bukele, President of El Salvador.

Bukele’s message was accompanied by a link Address In question, in which you can see over 5,689 Bitcoin donations that people have been making since it was published.

Bitcoin address belonging to the Salvadoran state. Source: mempool.space

What happened is a huge leap forward in terms of transparency. perfect, One feature of the Bitcoin network is that it allows anyone to view and audit all financial activities. Which happens in it.

It was surprising that the address of the BTC that was in the hands of the Salvadoran government was not made known. For Bukele’s message It could be thought that they had them in some custody service, perhaps, in the hands of some national or foreign company.,

But the race for transparency, though it took a giant leap forward last night, is not over yet, because Many questions remain to be answered,

Who has the private keys?

It is important to understand the possession of private keys Who has actual control over the bitcoins stored by the government of El Salvador,

The private key, in short, is the method by which transactions on the Bitcoin network can be authorized. Whoever controls these keys has effective power over the money.

Without knowing this information, A significant unknown remains regarding management and safety. of the country’s digital assets.

It is important to know this detail because it differentiates between the transparent and secure management of national assets in Bitcoin and such a situation. There may be a risk of misuse or even diversion of fundsWithout the proper consent of the competent authorities or the population.

Other than this, There is a possibility that it will not be disclosed considering it a sensitive issue for national security.,

Who will sign those private keys when they want to transfer BTC?

Signing transactions with the private key is an important step in the BTC movement process.

Knowing who is authorized to sign transactions not only makes it clear who has access to the funds, but also How decisions are made regarding the use of these assets,

This information is important to evaluate the security of assets and the integrity of the decision-making process within the government.

In terms of transparency and accountability, Public trust is essential in knowing the process and the people responsible for signing off on Bitcoin transactions. In the management of these assets by the state.

Does the government actually have a Bitcoin wallet in El Salvador?

Physical and technical confirmation of the existence of Bitcoin cold wallets within Salvadoran territory is necessary to validate the government’s claims.

Although transparency has improved with the publication of wallet addresses, the physical presence of the wallet still needs to be independently verified as a cold wallet stored in the vault indicated by Bukele.

This verification is important not only to confirm the authenticity of the statement, but also to Ensure that the assets are effectively under the jurisdiction and control of El SalvadorWhich has implications for the country’s financial sovereignty with respect to Bitcoin holdings.

for now, You can only continue to trust that what Nayib Bukele says is true,

Bukele assured that the state Bitcoin wallet is inside a safe on Salvadoran territory. Source: Dall-E, by OpenAI.

How much more BTC does El Salvador have?

The exact number of Bitcoins held by the Salvadoran government This is a question that remains open for unknown reasons, Bukele’s post makes it clear that the state has more BTC in its hands.

Transparency regarding the total amount of BTC acquired by a country is essential to evaluate its financial position in relation to Bitcoin holdings.

Besides, Knowing the total amount of assets in BTC (as it is part of the national reserve) is relevant to a country’s economic policy.Especially considering the fluctuations in the market price of BTC.

How will the changes be in the next government?

Bukele will not be eternal, Some day he will be replaced by another President who may or may not be from the same political party.

The transfer of management of that wallet’s private keys to the next government increases Questions about policy continuity, asset protection and management transparency,

It is very important to have this Clear and secure protocol for transfer of information, private keys and accountability for BTC, There should also be an emergency protocol in place in the event that changes, for any reason, must be made unexpectedly.

How this change is handled will impact not only the security of BTC, but also public confidence in how the state manages public assets. The lack of a clear plan for this transition could result in vulnerabilities to both the security of funds and the financial stability of the country.

How will Bitcoin’s private keys be passed on to the next government when Bukele leaves the presidency? Source: Dall-E, by OpenAI.

To be sure, answering these questions is necessary to strengthen confidence in the management of Bitcoin held by the Salvadoran state. Transparency, security and accountability in the management of these funds by the government, Clarity in these areas will further solidify the success of El Salvador’s Bitcoin experiment.