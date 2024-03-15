Important facts: There are many memecoins and AI tokens on the list.

The figure is more than 20 cryptocurrencies so far this month

Bitcoin (BTC), the digital currency by the largest capitalization, has been reaching new record prices in its history since last week. But this is not the only case in the market. After BTC there are more than 15 crypto assets that have also experienced this.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the largest capitalization altcoin that has marked a new all-time high price In the said period. This digital currency is ranked 17th in the market capitalization ranking. It’s worth clarifying that this is a tokenized version of Bitcoin, so it keeps its own value.

The next altcoins with the highest capitalization that have achieved this milestone are as low as 30th in the ranking. These are Render (RNDR), Stacks (STX) OKB, Bittensor (TAO), Injective (INJ), Optimism (OP) and PEPE.

Then, below the 40th step of the capitalization top, Fetch.ai (FET), Mental (MNT), Dogwift (WIF), BONK, Mental Staked Ether (METH), BEAM, DYDX, SingularityNET (AGIX) and others continue.

Among the hundred crypto assets with the highest capitalization, the one that recently recorded a new all-time high price was Memecoin WIF., It was today, March 15, when it reached $3.47 (USD), while the rest achieved this milestone yesterday or a few days ago, as seen below.

The last crypto assets with the highest capitalization to record a new all-time high price of 100. waterfall: CoinGecko,

Various factors drove the ATH of many cryptocurrencies

Typically, many cryptocurrencies hit all-time highs (ATHs) after Bitcoin achieves this milestone, as has been the case. This happens because Appreciation of major digital currency spreads excitement in the market And greater appetite for risk, driving demand.

Additionally, each cryptocurrency has internal factors that could propel it to new price records, such as market interest in memecoins or artificial intelligence projects.

Meanwhile, the altcoin with the highest capitalization, Ether (ETH) is trading 24% below its all-time high recorded more than two years ago, and others are even further away, as reported by CryptoNoticias.

It should be noted that altcoins include cryptocurrencies without including Bitcoin. The thing to keep in mind is that they have smaller capitalization, so they react more easily to upside or downside. He causing their prices to experience greater volatilityDue to which, along with big profits, the risk of loss also increases.

Cryptocurrencies need to strengthen their support to keep rising

After various crypto assets recorded new price records, Bitcoin’s decline led to a generally slower rise. The latter, which touched an all-time high of US$73,700 yesterday, is now around US$68,000.

In this sense, the market Consolidation period is shown in Trial support (minimum area due to demand exceeding supply). This is normal behavior after a bullish trend.

Given this, it may be that the cryptocurrencies that have recorded historical price records since last week will not bounce back until Bitcoin reactivates its uptrend.