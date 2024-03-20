Paraguayan authorities decided to come together to persecute and punish those who steal electricity to start Bitcoin mining operations, causing losses to the state.

one in meeting Recently, the Chief Representatives of that country’s Public Ministry, Judiciary and National Electricity Administration (ANDE), agreed to clarify joint action “To combat unregulated connections in the supply of electrical energy by people carrying out cryptocurrency mining activity.”

According to what is established, one of the first actions of the State Group is to sign an “Interinstitutional Cooperation Agreement”, which includes joint work To harass and punish clandestine Bitcoin miners.

The intention is that judicial proceedings against operators who steal electricity for mining will “end with the individualization and punishment of those responsible.”

Furthermore, the Supreme Court is also committed to “guaranteeing due process” in cases expedite judicial matters Related to the secret Bitcoin mining that is currently going on.

The intention of Paraguayan state agencies to oppress clandestine miners is supported by the Paraguayan Chamber of Fintech, which has on several occasions Has expressed his opposition to illegal miningInstead, promote regulated operations and compliance with the law.

Concern grows over secret Bitcoin mining

Paraguay State Institutions Measure to Combat Illegal Bitcoin Mining shows increasing concern It is because of this mode of operation that is present among the authorities which has been expanding since 2019 due to the hydroelectric benefits that Paraguay receives.

According to ANDE, from that year till today, 60 criminal complaints have been filed Against clandestine miners. The agency says they have all been charged with “in some cases charges and equipment seizure”.

ANDE calculations indicate that 43 interventions have been carried out since 2023According to the agency’s calculations, this amounts to a total of 90 MW of interrupted electricity, which is four times more than the electrical demand of the city of Villarrica.

ANDE points to Activities impact on “the quality and reliability of electric power service”. “Apart from causing serious property damage to the interests of the institution.”

A mining farm possibly linked to politics

As part of its operations, ANDE informed of Recently a Bitcoin mining farm consisting of 723 ASIC equipment and 3 power transformers with a total capacity of 5,400 KVA was destroyed.

All devices will serve as evidence and are currently “deposited for safekeeping and custody at the request of the intervening prosecutor.”

The farm operates out of a shed whose contract number (NIS) is 2760978. CryptoNoticias was able confirm This identity corresponds to that of a leader of the Authentic Radical Liberal Party, one of the main political groups in the Guarani nation.

This is Albino González Villalba, who served as director of the National Administration of Navigation and Ports and current municipal councilor of Villa Elisa. In 2005, this man was charged with the crime of aggravated theft for land clearance.

The NIS number of the shed where the recently demolished farm operated matches that of a political leader. Source: ANDE.

Joaquin Morinigo, a member of the Paraguayan Bitcoin community, also confirmed that the NIS number matches that of Gonzalez Villalba. And remembered That the PLRD party “has miners and mining promoters in its ranks,” such as Senator Salim Bouzarkis.

Morínigo indicated that, so far, ANDE has only awarded 50 contracts to Bitcoin mining companies that operate legally, paying the associated fees.

This rate is US$65,000 per guarantee for each megawatt, calculates Morinigo, who also remembers that there are 5 100 MW contracts that allow ANDE. Collect guarantees in the order of 32.5 million guarani (USD 4,500).

“The other 45 contracts start at 6 MW and also pay the same rate for the higher electro-intensive consumption group. Which brings me to the question, what is ANDE doing with whatever it is collecting from the 50 miners’ contracts? Because it is clear that they are not investing in it,” questioned Morínigo.