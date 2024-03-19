Important facts: Standard Chartered draws an analogy between a Bitcoin ETF and a gold ETF.

Some people have a different opinion than the bank regarding the Ethereum ETF.

British-based multinational bank Standard Chartered has increased its forecast on the price of Bitcoin (BTC) for this year and next.

According to their new analysis, Bitcoin It will list at $150,000 (USD) at the end of 2024 and reach $250,000 in 2025., holds This level will be the maximum level of the bullish cycle and will then settle around US$200,000 at the end of the year.

These predictions come just two months after BTC was predicted to hit $100,000 by the end of this year and $200,000 next year. This occurred just days before Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) were authorized in the United States and was based on potential demand for them.

His new, more bullish forecast comes as capital flows from such ETFs have led Bitcoin to new all-time highs. As seen below, its all-time high was $73,700 last week.

Bitcoin price so far in 2024. Source: trading view,

“If ETF inflows reach our average estimate of $75 billion, and/or if reserve managers buy BTC, we see a good chance of breaking the $250,000 level at some point in 2025,” Standard Chartered said.

The bank derived this estimate from a comparison of the price of gold in the United States two decades ago before the launch of its ETF., Because such instruments facilitated access to the metal for traditional investors who wanted to hold it in their portfolios, they attracted large demand, driving up its price.

“We believe the gold analogy remains a good starting point for estimating the ‘true’ BTC price level over the medium term, both in terms of ETF impact and optimal portfolio mix,” he said. Financial giant.

Regarding Ether (ETH), the second most capitalized cryptocurrency on the Ethereum network, Standard Chartered indicated that it will continue to grow, partly driven by Bitcoin. Currently it is trading around US$3,500.

“In 2025, we see the ETH to BTC price ratio returning to the 7% level sustained through 2021-2022. “Given our projected BTC price level of $200,000 at the end of 2025, this would mean an ETH price of $14,000,” he said.

Furthermore, he pointed out that the SEC, the US securities regulator, ETH ETF may get approval on May 23 When your assessment expires. This contrasts with analysts who have expressed doubt that this will happen due to the organization’s resistance to growing the cryptocurrency ecosystem.

If Ether ETFs are authorized, Standard Chartered expects they will generate up to US$45 billion in inflows in the first 12 months. ETH price to reach $8,000 by end of 2024,

Standard Chartered joins other bullish projections for BTC and ETH

Standard Chartered’s new estimate is similar to that of others, such as Dan Tapiero, CEO of private equity firm 10T Holdings. it Said tomorrow he We could easily see Bitcoin at $200,000 Due to demand for the ETF and the upcoming halving, in the next 18 to 24 months or even sooner.

Halving is a halving of Bitcoin issuance that occurs every four years until 21 million units of the currency have been minted. Its next edition will take place at the end of April 2024.

The CEO of 10T Holdings stressed, “If you think about the reduction in supply at a time when demand is skyrocketing on an ETF basis, it actually points to a lot of upside for Bitcoin. “

In turn, he believed that “all values ​​in this sector will increase many times over between now and the next five years.” He has retained it for now Cryptocurrency Market Driven by “Massive Uptrend”, However, he made a reservation that, for him, all projects without counting Bitcoin and Ethereum are just “ventures.”