Although still under development, BLAST is the third L2 with the most funds locked.

A few minutes before the Denkun update was activated on Ethereum, there were technical issues with one of the second layers (L2) of the network. This is Blast, which spent about 40 minutes without processing new blocks.

«Blast mainnet stopped producing blocks due to issues related to Ethereum’s Denkun upgrade. “Engineers are working to fix it,” wrote Development team of second layer network in social network

Immediately after that initial message, Confirmed He Blast is now active again, He said the issue has been resolved and a more detailed report will be shared in the coming hours.

Blast is a layer two network that, like other networks of its type such as Arbitrum and Optimism, focuses on low-cost transaction processing. According to site data l2beat, It is the third L2 in Total Value Locked (TVL), with over US$2.91 billion in deposits, This equates to 7% market share among all L2s.

Blast’s Block Explorer shows interruptions in network activity. waterfall: Sailor,

It should be noted that, Despite a substantial amount of funding in TVL, Blast is still in the development phaseWith very little activity in its protocol (Less than 3 transactions per second, versus Ethereum’s 14 TPS). In this sense, l2beat points out some caveats, such as the level of centralization of the project and the power that its development team has over the network, as well as the possibilities of censorship and manipulation that this model allows.