Important facts: Yesterday, March 19, negative ETF inflows were $326 million.

Bitcoin fell below $61,000.

Bitcoin spot ETF experienced record capital outflows. Yesterday, March 19, a negative inflow of $326 million was recorded, equivalent to 6,967 Bitcoin, the highest level since the launch of these funds in January this year.

Since ETFs began trading on American stock exchanges, asset manager funds Grayscale (GBTC) has been the protagonist of continued capital outflows,

Yesterday, GBTC led the outflows with $443 million, although its historical outflow record was reached on March 18 with $642 million. Departures increased by more than $1 billion in just two daysAs shown in the following table.

Inflows and outflows of Bitcoin ETFs. Source: Farside.

One of the reasons explaining the “bleeding” of GBTC is its management fees, Highest among its competitors with 1.50%, Compared to other funds that charge less than 0.3%.

Michael Sonnenshein, CEO of Grayscale, Advertisement As the market develops and matures, fund fees will decrease in the near future.

Sonnenshein said the withdrawals had occurred quickly, citing investors seeking profits, arbitrageurs abandoning funds and people reducing their positions amid forced liquidations.

In contrast, the BlackRock-managed ETF (IBIT), which has outperformed other funds, saw inflows yesterday, although Were the weakest since its inception with $75 million,

For its part, the Fidelity Investments ETF (FBTC) attracted only $40 million in inflows, while other financial instruments remained flat.

Bitcoin falls on ETF outflows

These massive capital outflows have put pressure on the price of Bitcoin, which has been affected by the movement of large investors. Bitcoin traders interpret these outputs as selling indicators, Due to which it fell below $61,000,

However, in recent hours, Bitcoin has shown improvement, stands around $63,400As shown by the graph trading view,

Rachel Lucas, Marketing and Communications Director of Markets, commented The press was told that in addition to the impact of ETFs, investors turned to cryptocurrencies such as SOL, AVX or memecoin WIF from the Solana network.

In the case of SOL, last Monday it surpassed $200, a price not reached since 2021, and its capitalization exceeded $90 billion.

Just five days ago, Bitcoin hits new all-time high as it tops $73,000, as reported by CriptoNoticias. Despite the current ups and downs, Bitcoin’s bullish cycle appears to be in its early stages, supported by historical cycles, indicators, and solid fundamentals.

One of the major factors influencing the price of Bitcoin is the halving that occurred at the end of April. As history shows, this event caused BTC issuance to halve, decreasing supply in the market and potentially increasing demand.