Craig Wright is not Satoshi Nakamoto, he is not the author of the Bitcoin white paper, nor the creator of Bitcoin, nor the creator of its software. This ruling was given by the judge in the case COPA Vs. Right.

Judge James Mellor on the final day of a trial that lasted more than a month informed of Joe, after the parties’ closing arguments, believes there is “overwhelming evidence” that Wright is not even close to the creator of Bitcoin.

With his words, Judge Mellor is ending the case that began in January this year, when lawyers from the Crypto Open Patent Alliance (COPA) took Wright to court for a demonstration He was not the idealist behind the market-leading digital asset.

Judge: I will prepare a very long decision I have come to the conclusion that the evidence is overwhelming CSW is not the author of the whitepaper

csw is not satsohi

CSW is not the creator of Bitcoin

CSW did not write the Bitcoin software – Bitmex Research (@BitmexResearch) 14 March 2024

Wright has not yet commented on Judge Mailer’s decision, which will be published once Finish writing the “comprehensive decision” Regarding the trial, as expressed by the magistrate.

COPA, which is comprised of Bitcoin supporters, indicated before Judge Mailer’s comments that there were 12 reasons indicating that Craig Wright is not the creator of the protocol. among themselves, Contradictions and lies expressed By Australian businessman during judging.

The coalition said earlier this week that it planned to approach the UK Public Prosecutor’s Office to prosecute Wright for perjury during the trial and perverting the course of justice. Offenses punishable by several years in prison Already proven – for the liar Satoshi Nakamoto.