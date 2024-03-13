Important facts: After several months of growth, PYUSD has experienced a significant decline for the first time.

After several months of steady growth since its launch less than a year ago, PYUSD, PayPal’s stablecoin, has suffered a significant decline in its capitalization for the first time.

The capitalization of this stablecoin, which was $312 million a month ago, has decreased to $221 million, represents a decline of 29%As seen in the following graph.

Limited access through the PayPal application, which is currently limited to United States residents, appears to be working against the crypto asset Stablecoins may hinder expected operational efficiency and scope, It can also be purchased on some centralized and decentralized exchanges, but it has not generated much user attraction.

Jose Fernandez da Ponte, senior vice president of cryptocurrency at PayPal, acknowledged at the launch of PYUSD that the path to mass adoption for everyday payments would be gradual, arguing that “the revolution will not happen overnight.”

This scenario is even more complicated Fierce competition in the stablecoin sectorWhere giants like Tether (USDT) have reached $102 trillion with market capitalization.

Even new stablecoins like First Digital USD (FDUSD) Reaching a market capitalization of $3.3 billion, it has overtaken PYUSDAn increase of 22% in the last month, as seen in the following graph.

FDUSD also stands out Surpassed the daily transaction volume of the older coin known as USDC, As CriptoNoticias reports, it is currently ranked second in the sector after USDT.

The main person responsible for the growth of FDUSD is the Bitcoin (BTC) and cryptocurrency exchange, Binance. It is the world’s largest platform for trading digital assets and is responsible for promoting the use of stablecoins.

PayPal brings its stablecoin to DeFi and remittances

Even though PYUSD is lagging, PayPal continues its growth, integrating the stablecoin into the world of decentralized finance (DeFi). last february made it known That PYUSD included Morpho, a lending platform.

Morpho users can deposit PYUSD into the new MetaMorpho Vault to earn yields on the stablecoin.

Fernandez da Ponte, following the launch of PYUSD, highlighted its ability to incorporate remittances, and most recently, the stablecoin was introduced on PayPal’s international money transfer app, Zoom.

This service, free of user fees, looks to expand use cases Increase PayPal’s share in the international remittance market,

The Zoom app serves 160 countries and has a network of more than 350,000 curbside pickup locations.

The move is a way for PayPal to increase its share of the international remittance market and expand PyUSD use cases. Said Executive for the press.

Fernandez da Ponte says so PayPal is playing the long game when it comes to stablecoinsAnd he believes that the business model of earning interest on reserves, which is currently attractive for Tether and Circle, “will not be viable in the long term as interest rates decline.”

Instead, he estimates that PYUSD “will be profitable for the company in terms of so-called acceptance rates and other traditional payments industry services.”